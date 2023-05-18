BUTLER — If you are looking to get out of the house, there are several options in eastern DeKalb County.
Today and tomorrow, town-wide garage sales are taking place in Butler.
Start Saturday with breakfast at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68. Breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m.
The menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, and sausage and cheese biscuits. Visitors can also pick up a cheese ball.
In St. Joe, the Concord Township Fire Department will serve ice cream from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Pizza, Subs & BBQ, 519 Washington St. (S.R. 1).
The annual Hamilton to the Spencerville Covered Bridge garage sale event takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event includes antiques at the Spencerville Covered Bridge.
Information about booth spaces can be obtained by calling the following people — Butler: Mandy Cline at 908-0258; Hamilton: Hester Stouder at 316-9868; St. Joe: Angela Snyder at 908-5758; Spencerville: Janna Lepper at 341-6993; antiques at the bridge: Mary Diehl at 249-5523 and general event information, Josh Berry at 615-9956.
Restrooms will be available at American Legion Post 202 in Butler, at the public beach in Hamilton, Sechler’s Pickles and Wild Cherry Park near St. Joe and the Spencerville Community Club and Spencerville Covered Bridge.
Food will be available at local restaurants and at Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ in Butler; local restaurants in Hamilton; Pizza, Subs & BBQ in St. Joe; breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Spencerville Community Club and Big Eyed Fish, Happy Camper at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Spencerville.
People may list their garage sales at garagesalefinder.com.
The International Monster Truck Museum will host a monster truck motor show, 541 W. Main St., Butler.
The event will take place rain or shine, featuring a car, truck and bike show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the monster truck show beginning at 2 p.m. There will also be pit bike and remote control buggy races. Visitors can also ride on the monster truck, “Bone Chiller.”
Monster trucks to be featured at the show include “Sinistar,” “American Outlaw,” “Stomper,” “American Scout,” “Black Widow,” “Funky Monkey” and “Max-C mini monster.”
Hall of fame driver Jeff Dane, driver of “King Kong,” will be a special guest.
For more information about admission and entry fees, visit monstermuseum.org.
