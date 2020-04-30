BUTLER — Eastside senior Vance Erwin, son of Tom and Cheryl Erwin of Waterloo, has been named a $6,000 winner in the National Beta Scholarship Program.
Erwin was selected as one of 250 National Beta Scholarship recipients. He was one of the top five recipients across the country through this program.
Hayden Stroud of Honey Grove, Texas won $20,000. Spencer Stelly of Alexandria, Louisiana won a $15,000 scholarship. Amanda Talbott of Dry Fork, Virginia won $10,000. Caroline Maness of Mount Gilead, North Carolina won $8,000.
The remaining 245 recipients each received a $1,000 scholarship.
Typically, a certificate for presentation would be mailed directly to your school's principal. However, due to school closings stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Vances certificate will be shipped directly to his/her mailing address along with their check and plaque.
