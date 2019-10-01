Chili supper,
cook-off planned
SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Community Club at 5629 C.R. 68, Spencerville, will host a chili supper and bingo beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be chili, hot dogs, dessert and drink. A chili cook-off will take place.
Participants are invited to bring a pot of chili to be tested and voted upon. For more information about the chili cook-off, contact Janna Lepper at 341-6993 or Roberta Carnahan at 238-4532. The cost is $10 to enter.
Redevelopment Commission
set to meet Oct. 7
BUTLER — Butler’s Redevelopment Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in the City Hall Council Chamber, 215 S. Broadway.
Agenda items include updates on the Butler Company site, downtown lots and the Harvest Festival and the Oct. 17 DeKalb County tax sale.
Butler church plans
fall rummage sale
BUTLER — The Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., will host its fall rummage sale Oct. 3-5.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 and Friday, Oct. 4. Saturday is bag day with sale hours from 9 a.m. to noon.
Butler food pantry
sets two distributions
BUTLER — The Butler Community Food Pantry will hold two distribution dates each in October, November and December.
The food pantry, located at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., will distribute commodities only from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. The regular monthly distribution will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
November dates and times are 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 for commodities only and from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 for regular monthly distribution.
December dates and times are 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 for commodities only and from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 for regular monthly distribution.
Helping Hands Ministry
open in Butler
BUTLER — Helping Hands Ministry is an outreach ministry of Christ’s Church at Butler assisting needy families in the Butler area with used clothing and monthly food.
Helping Hands is at 136 W. Main St. and is open 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Gently-used clothing is available for a minimal charge. A food pantry operates the second Saturday each month, also from 10 a.m. to noon.
