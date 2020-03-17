340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.;
Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
While the library remains open to check out and return books, all gatherings for adults and children are canceled for the foreseeable future due to the threat of the COVID-19 virus, also known as novel corona virus.
Public use computers remain available, but some computers have been removed so patrons have some separation.
All toys and games have been placed in storage at this time.
eLearning resources
The Butler Public Library has online eLearning programs and resources available for teachers and students.
While they are currently free for a period of time, some of the programs require the user to create an account with a valid email address.
A variety of programs are available for preschool children, students ages K-12 and teachers.
New titles available
Literature and fiction: “Africaville” by Jeffrey Colvin. “Lady Clementine” by Marie Benedict. “One More River to Cross” by Jane Kirkpatrick. “Oona Out of Order” by Margarita Montimore. “Saint X” by Alexis Schaitkin. “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich.
Mysteries and thrillers: “How Quickly She Disappears” by Raymond Fleischmann. “The Big Lie: A Jack Swyteck” by James Grippando. “The Hollows” by Jess Montgomery. “The Holdout” by Graham Moore.
Children: “Carl and the Meaning of Life” by Deborah Freedman. “I, Cosmo” by Carlie Sorosiak. “Little Duckling’s Easter Prayers” by Kasia Nowowiejska and Zondervan. “My Heart” by Corinna Luyken. “Nesting” by Henry Cole. “Notorious” by Gordon Korman. “Side by Side: A Celebration of Dads” by Chris Raschka. “The Fisherman & The Whale” by Jessica Lanan. “The Old Truck” by Jerome Pumphrey and Jarrett Pumphrey. “Two Dogs in a Trench Coat Start a Club by Accident,” “Two Dogs in a Trench Coat Go to School” and “Two Dogs in a Trench Coat Go on a Class Trip,” all by Julie Falatko.
Auto-renew service
The Butler Public Library now offers auto-renew services through Evergreen Indiana. Items which have remaining renewals and do not have holds placed on them will automatically renew without patron intervention required.
1,000 Book Club
The library has a 1,000 book club. Children and their parents can fill out an application form at the circulation desk. With the membership card, they track the number of books read.
For every chart filled out, children will receive a club patch, tote bag or cap. Each special goal includes prizes.
