Book sale
The Friends of the Butler Public Library will host the annual book sale Aug. 2-10. Monday, Aug. 9 is $2 bag day. Tuesday, Aug. 10 is freebie day.
Adult take-and-make
The library has introduced take-and-make crafts for adults. Participants must be 18 or older to participate.
A new craft will be introduced the first day of each month.
The August craft will be fairy clothespins.
Fine-free summer
For August, fines will be waived for the first 28 days after the due date, except for mobile hot spots. After the grace period has expired, a replacement cost will be assessed, and the item will be considered lost.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
New materials available
Children: “Journey to Miami” by Patty Michaels. “Samantha Helps a Friend” (American Girl series) by Rebecca Mallary. “Nia and the New Free Library” by Ian Lendler. “Pickle Party” (Waffles and Mochi) by Frank Berrios. “Ready, Set, Go!” (Acorn Book, Moby Shinobi and Toby Too) by Luke Flowers. “Rosetown Summer” (Rosetown Books) by Cynthia Rylant. “Ruby’s Reunion Day Dinner” by Angela Dalton. “The Collectors” by Alice Feagan. “The Froggies Do Not Want to Sleep” by Adam Gustavson. “The Octopus Escapes” by Maile Meloy. “The Pumpkin Patch” (Ready to Read, Level 1) by Margaret McNamara. “TWOgether” by Susan Gal. “Wingmaker” by Dave Cameron.
Comics and graphic novels: “Karen’s Kittycat Club” by Ann M. Martin.
Library activities
• Ms. Teya will post new virtual stories each week on the library’s website. A number of Wiggle songs are also available and can be found on YouTube or Spotify.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. every Monday that the library is open.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
• The children’s garden club meets at 4 p.m. each Wednesday. Upcoming topics include weeding, watering and pruning, chlorophyll transfers and a garden club party. Children can sign up at the circulation desk.
Shot assistance offered
People who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance.
Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours for assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
