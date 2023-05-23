Eastside seniors earn scholarships

BUTLER — Hard work has paid off for Eastside seniors.
Through academic and athletic achievement, seniors have been awarded $963,810 in scholarships, the school announced at Wednesday’s awards night.
The ceremony took place in the Millie Hansen Auditorium, with faculty and community representatives awarding scholarships.
The Eastside Area Community Foundation presented scholarships totaling a record $45,500 to 14 seniors:
• David Strong — DeKalb Molded Plastics 40th celebration and Charles Robert “Bob” Ridge and Evelyn Ridge Memorial scholarship ($1,000);
• Brielle Carter — Connie Bowman 40th celebration and Connie Bowman scholarship ($1,000);
• Hailey Mack — Chester Dekko Memorial and Toni Bosserman scholarships ($1,500);
• Grace McClain — Kitchen Auto Body 40th celebration; Todd and Patricia Imhoff Family 40th celebration; Butler Eagles and Sechler Pickles ($2,000);
• Morgan Brooks — Heidtman Steel 40th celebration; Sebert Oil and Propane; Tony Sechler Memorial scholarships ($2,000);
• Ava Paddock — George and Gwyn Kandel; Pete Seltenright Memorial; and Jerry and Kathy McNerney Memorial scholarships ($2,000).
• Kaylie Hertig — Dick and Lois Bercaw Memorial, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Community Commitment Fund; Dr. Wendell and Joan Hughes; Sustaric Memorial; Therma-Tru Doors; and Universal Tool & Stamping scholarships ($3,000).
• Lydia Strong — Roger and Janet Imhoff 40th celebration; Butler Rotary Club; Crow and Bortner Families; Knisely National Bank; Wayne and Marge Shook Memorial scholarships ($3,000).
• Carsen Jacobs — Brian Bowman Memorial; Eastside Area Community Foundation/Lane Burns Memorial; Heath Mack Memorial; Joey Miller Memorial; Roger and Dorothy Laub; St. Joe Lions Club in Memory of Mike Storer and Sheila Hoch, St. Joe Lions Club and Steve Bevington Memorial scholarships ($4,000).
• Caeden Moughler — Color Master 40th celebration; Eastside Teachers Association; Jack and Randy Bercaw; Sons of the American Legion; Elaine Underhill Memorial and Terry Bosserman scholarships ($4,000).
• Grace Kreischer — Charles Kester and Kate Cather Memorial scholarship ($8,000).
• Garrett Thompson — Rex and Mary Rectenwall scholarship ($8,000).
• Kevin Worley — Eastside Area Community Foundation Technical and Farmers & Merchants State Bank 40th celebration ($3,000).
• Austin Goff — Eastside Area Community Foundation Technical, Jerry Markle and Mold Service scholarships, ($3,000).
The Community Foundation of DeKalb County presented the following scholarships:
• Grace Kreischer — Raymond, Luella and David Aschleman Scholarship Fund ($625 per semester, renewable for four years, $5,000).
• Brielle Carter — Butler Community Day Center Center BEE Scholarship ($400 per semester, renewable for four years, $4,000).
• Kennedy Helbert — Chuck Fifer Memorial Scholarship ($500).
• Carsen Jacobs — Jack and Shannon Hannes Scholarship ($1,000).
• Caeden Moughler — Donald Ruegsegger Scholarship for Christian Leadership ($500).
• Caeden Moughler — Robert and Virginia White Scholarship ($375 per semester, renewable for four years, $3,000).
• Dax Holman — Robert and Virginia White Scholarship ($500 per semester, renewable for two years, $2,000).
• Eleanor Neumann — Pat Zakula Legacy Fund ($1,000).
These scholarships also were presented Wednesday:
• Morgan Brooks, Grace McClain and Kevin Worley — The James Foundation Scholarship ($5,000, renewable for two years).
• Emma Peckhart — Steel Dynamics and New Millennium Scholarship ($5,000 renewable for four years).
• Carsen Jacobs — Mike Fiedler Memorial Scholarship ($500).
• Grace Kreischer, Caeden Moughler, Emma Peckhart and David Strong — Edon Farmers Co-Op Scholarship ($1,000 each).
• Kevin Worley — DeKalb Chamber Partnership Scholarship ($250).
• Carsen Jacobs, Grace Kreischer, Caeden Moughler, Emma Peckhart and Tabitha VanScoder — DeKalb Farm Mutual Insurance Scholarship ($1,000 each).
• Kevin Worley — Wible Realty Vocational Scholarship ($1,000).
• Grace Kreischer — Gary McPheeters Memorial Scholarship ($1,000).
• Grace Kreischer — DeKalb County Extension Homemakers Scholarship ($500).
• Josiah Eck, Kennedy Helbert, Allison Hoffelder, Carsen Jacobs and Briar Munsey — Nucor Corporation Scholarships, $4,000 each per year, renewable for four years, $80,000 total).
• Morgan Brooks, Dax Holman, Kaylie Hertig, Carsen Jacobs, Grace Kreischer, Ava Paddock, Lydia Strong, Garrett Thompson, Tabitha VanScoder and Kevin Worley — American Legion Post 202 Scholarships ($1,000 each).
• Carsen Jacobs — Concord Masonic Lodge ($500).
• Cody Collins — Purdue University, Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps. Scholarship ($180,000 total).
• Kevin Worley — University of Northwestern Ohio, Amcor Foundation Scholarship ($2,500 total).
• Garrett Thompson — Trine University, Biomedical Chair Scholarship ($88,000 total).
• Dax Holman — University of Northwestern Ohio, Bob Hall Technical Scholarship ($3,000 total); SkillsUSA Scholarship Competition ($10,000 total); Jim Ham Memorial Scholarship ($1,000 total).
• Grace McClain — Rock Valley College, Athletic Scholarship ($2,160 total).
• Emma Peckhart — Huntington University, Faculty Scholarship ($40,000 total).
• Caeden Moughler — Ball State University, Ball State Presidential Scholarship ($22,000 total); Ball State Emens Leadership Scholarship ($18,600 total); Beacon Credit Union Scholarship ($1,000 total).
• Natalie Lower — Rock Valley College, Jeanette E. Nelson Scholarship ($1,360 total); Athletic Scholarship ($5,040 total).
• Carsen Jacobs — Purdue University, Fort Wayne; Questa Education Fund ($20,000 total); PFW T&F Scholarship ($2,000 total); PFW Don Dollars ($250 total).
• Katie O’Brien — Calumet College, Athletic Scholarship ($15,910 total).
• Carter Rutan — Purdue University, Presidential Scholarship ($16,000 total).
• Brielle Carter — Trine University, Franks School of Education Scholarship ($100,000 total); Otto Greenburg Scholarship ($7,500 total); Dean’s Education Scholarship ($12,000 total); Dual Enrollment Scholarship ($4,000 total); Tuition Incentive Grant ($2,000 total); and Trine University Grant ($2,000 total).
• David Strong — Trine University, Distinguished Scholarship ($68,000 total).
• Grace Kreischer — Purdue University, J. Kelly O’Neall and Margaret Richey O’Neall Memorial Scholarship ($1,000); Marquardt Scholarship Fund ($1,500).
• Dackotia Reed — Trine University, University Scholarship ($56,000 total).
• Eleanor Neumann — Purdue University, Republic National Distributing Co. Educational Scholarship ($16,000 total); Mr. and Mrs. Philip J. Reich Scholarship ($2,240 total); Purdue Promise Scholarship ($24,000 total).
• Kaylie Hertig — Bowling Green State University, University Freshman Academic Scholarship ($24,000 total).
