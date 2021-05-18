AUBURN — A Butler man faces multiple charges after he led police on a chase along Auburn’s west side Tuesday morning.
Michael L. Eck, 28, of the 100 block of South Ivy Lane, Butler, has been charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine and resisting with a vehicle, both Level 6 felonies; resisting law enforcement and possession of a handgun without a license, both Class A misdemeanors; leaving the scene of a property damage accident, a Class B misdemeanor, and several driving infractions.
Auburn Police Capt. Cory Heffelfinger said Auburn Police Cpl. Derek Taylor was attempting to stop Eck for several traffic violations. Eck allegedly refused to stop his 2006 gray Honda Civic after Taylor activated his emergency lights and sirens.
Police said Eck crashed his vehicle in the Advance Auto Parts parking lot, nearly striking a person standing in the parking lot at the corner of 7th Street and Grandstaff Drive.
Eck then left his vehicle and fled from officers on foot southbound into the Kroger Plaza parking lot. Auburn Police Officer Steven Ryan used his Taser in an attempt to stop Eck, but it was ineffective.
Eck continued running south through the parking lot as several officers converged. Eck surrendered by going to the ground on his own and was taken into custody by Auburn Police.
As he was searched by police, Eck was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a 9 mm handgun, digital scales and other items related to drug dealing, police said.
During the inventory of the vehicle, police officers recovered an AK47 rifle, two fully loaded 30-round magazines and other ammunition, Heffelfinger said.
Eck was transported to Parkview Hospital for medical clearance before he was incarcerated at the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn.
