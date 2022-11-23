Butler Main Street announces gingerbread house contest
BUTLER — The Butler Main Street Association has announced a gingerbread house contest.
Entries will be displayed at the Butler Public Library Dec. 1-15.
Entries must be submitted by 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the library and picked up no later than 6 p.m. Dec. 15.
All entries must be made of gingerbread. Homemade or kits are allowed. All entries must have major components, such as a roof and walls.
All entries must have the person’s name, phone number and age group written on their display.
Judging will be in the following age groups: 5-6, 7-10, 11-14, 15-18 and 19 and up. Judging will take place the week of Dec. 5. Winners will be announced on Main Street’s Facebook page Dec. 9, with prizes given to the winner of each age group.
Butler Christmas Festival is Dec. 3
BUTLER — The Butler Main Street Association will host the annual Christmas Festival.
The event takes place from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Butler Street Department, 110 W. Depot St.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will stop by the festival from 2-6. Following the Christmas light parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the International Monster Truck Museum, 541 W. Main St.
Christmas light parade planned
BUTLER — The Butler Main Street Association has announced a Christmas light parade.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
The parade route is South Broadway (S.R. 1) to Main Street (U.S. 6), then left on Main Street, ending at the International Monster Truck Hall of Fame and Museum, 541 W. Main St.
Businesses, clubs, groups and organizations interested in participating may call Mayor Mike Hartman at 908-0109.
Winter market coming to Butler
BUTLER — A winter market will be in Butler each Friday at The Refuge Community Church (formerly the Butler Church of Christ), 173 W. Oak St., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 9 and 16 and Jan. 6 through April 28.
The winter market will feature crafts, baked goods and handmade items.
For more information, contact Melissa Herrmann at mherrmann@thymeforyew.com
Youth Center sets hours
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Teen nights, for those in seventh grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
Everything is free at the youth center, organizers noted.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items by noon Friday to Jeff Jones by email at jjones@kpcmedia.com or call 925-2611, ext. 2547. Send mail to The Star, Attn: Butler Bulletin, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
Humane society seeks animal fosters
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Humane Society has posted on Facebook seeking fosters for dogs and cats.
“Being a foster can be a very rewarding experience and is a great opportunity to help out the animals in your community, even if you can’t adopt,” the group posted. The post continues to say the shelter provides most supplies and provide some training in neonatal care.
Fosters must have previous experience with having their own animals and a veterinarian check is required. Fosters must be willing to travel as needed and live in the general area.
For more information, call the shelter during business hours or visit the website, dekalbhumanesociety.org.
Butler lists meetings
BUTLER — The Board of Works meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The Common Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. the first and third Monday each month.
St. Joe lists meetings
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It may be reached by phone 337-5449.
Church news
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church will hold dinner church at 4 p.m. Sundays at the Refuge Community Church, 173 W. Oak St., Butler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.