BUTLER — Both drivers were transported to area hospitals with injuries following a crash just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 6 at C.R. 61, Butler Police said.
Butler Police said Madison Kaiser, 24, of Butler, complained of hip and upper leg pain. Jamie Bickley, 40, of Auburn, complained of elbow and lower arm pain.
Both women were transported to an area hospital by a Parkview DeKalb ambulance.
Kaiser said she was stopped at a stop sign on C.R. 61. She told police she was attempting to turn left onto U.S. 6 when she was struck by Bickley’s 2016 Ford Explorer.
Bickley told police she was driving west on U.S. 6 when the Kaiser vehicle pulled out from C.R. 61 in front of her vehicle. Police said the Bickley vehicle made a T-bone impact with Kaiser’s 2013 Subaru Legacy.
Kaiser said a semi beside her was turning west onto U.S. 6 and another semi was waiting to north onto C.R. 61.
Bickley and Kaiser were the only occupants of their respective vehicles, according to a police report.
Butler Police were assisted by the Butler Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS, Brent’s Towing and Riverside Towing.
