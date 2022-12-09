BUTLER — Two people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one vehicle coming to rest on its top southwest of Butler at 6:47 p.m. Thursday night, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
George D. Schalinske, 73, of St. Joe, complained of neck and hip pain. A passenger, Connie J. Schalinske, 73, of St. Joe, complained of chest pain from the seat belt. They were taken by ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.
Police said George Schalinske was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado north on C.R. 61 when a 2015 Ford Flex, driven by Valerie J. Deck, 62, of St. Joe, disregarded a stop sign when traveling east on C.R. 40 and struck the driver's side of the Schalinske vehicle. Deck was not injured, police said.
According to a news release, the Schalinske vehicle went off the roadway and rolled over onto its top, with its occupants trapped inside. Firefighters broke the window and assisted both occupants from the vehicle.
Police said both vehicles were total losses. County police were assisted by units from the Butler police and fire departments, Southeast Fire and Parkview EMS.
