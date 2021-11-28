HAMILTON — Five people — the driver and four passengers — escaped with minor cuts and scrapes in a single-vehicle accident on C.R. 6 at C.R. 47 just after 10:38 p.m. Friday evening in rural DeKalb County.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said the driver, Cliffton R. Martin, 26, of Butler, suffered minor cuts and scrapes and complained of neck pain.
Police said Martin was driving a 2016 Ford Fiesta east on C.R. 6 when he failed to negotiate a turn going into C.R. 47. Police said Martin's vehicle left the roadway, hit an embankment and overturned approximately 1 1/2 rotations, coming to rest upside down.
Passengers Haley K. Roop, 20, of Butler and three minor juveniles, between ages 10-12, suffered minor cuts and scrapes. Roop and one of the minors also complained of forearm pain. Another of the minors complained of shoulder pain. Roop was a front seat passenger. The three minor juveniles were rear seat passengers.
Martin, Roop and one of the minors were transported by EMS to Parkview Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.
Martin's vehicle was ruled a total loss, police said.
County police were assisted by the Hamilton Fire Department, Parkview EMS and C. Noel's Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.