BUTLER — Eastside's all-time leading scorer in basketball, Alison Edgar, has been selected to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary Team.
Edgar was nominated for the Silver Anniversary Team in September. The team was announced Dec. 24.
Also selected to the Silver Anniversary Team were Tennille Adams of East Chicago Central, Stacey Brewer of Anderson Highland, Haley (Harris) Broadway of Wood Memorial, Lisa (Williams) Burgess of Carmel, Andrea (Baker) Castetter of Silver Creek, April Cunningham of Huntington North, Amber (Guinn) DeCoursey of Barr-Reeve, Jennifer (Marlow) Drudge of Rushville, Kristina (Divjak) Eschmeyer of Lake Central, Laura (Talbott) Forbes of Mississinewa, Sheila (McMillen) Keller of Rochester, Monica Maxwell of East Chicago Central, Holly (Schneider) Miller of Northrop, Adrienne (Seitz) Runyan of Pike Central, Kristi (Green) Sigler of Jennifers County, Cindy (Kerns) Slagle of North Knox and 1995 Miss Basketball Stephanie White of Seeger.
The honorees include 11 members of the 1995 Indiana All-Star squad. Edgar and the other honorees were named to various all-state teams that season.
The Silver Anniversary Team will be recognized at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame's 19th annual Women's Awards Banquet on April 25. The banquet will take place at Primo Banquet Hall in Indianapolis.
At Eastside, Edgar helped lead the Blazers to a Northeast Corner Conference regular-season championship as a freshman and to an NECC tourney title as a junior. Three times in her career, Eastside advanced to the NECC tourney championship game.
Edgar lives in Newport Beach, California, where she is a writer and editor for Preferred Hotels & Resorts.
"Alison was the type of player that made a coach look real smart," said former Eastside girls basketball coach Lonny Emenhiser. "She could do it all: pass, shoot, run the offense and play good defense.
"You could tell at an early ages that Alison was going to be a great basketball player," he added. "She had a great work ethic and put in a lot of time to make that happen.
"She was a great teammate and made everybody around her better," Emenhiser continued. "She was a great role model for the younger kids in the program."
Edgar's no. 12 has been retired by the girls basketball program.
In an earlier article about her nomination, Edgar cited Eastside's 1993-1994 NECC tournament championship as her biggest memory.
“Sharing that with all of my teammates who were also my good friends was pretty special,” she said. “I think being a part of a team from an early age instilled a team-first mentality in me that I continue to use in my daily life.
“My high school days — and well before — were filled with different teams through the years, and I learned a lot about dedication, working hard and working together, being disciplined, and also how to win and lose graciously,” she added. “I’ve carried all of these lessons with me along the way.”
Edgar departed Eastside as the all-time leading scorer for both boys and girls basketball with 1,518 career points in 79 games from the 1991-1992 season to the 1994-1995 season.
In addition to the all-time scoring mark, Edgar also has the most points scored as a freshman (275), as a junior (411) and as a senior (546).
Her 1,000th career point came against Hamilton, the second game of her senior year. That season, she reached double figures in all 22 games, surpassed 20 points on 17 occasions and scored 30 or more seven times.
She was a perfect 8-of-8 in three-pointers against Edon, Ohio and shares the record for most threes in a career with 120. She also holds the record for most made free throws in a career with 150 and grabbed 200 rebounds as a senior.
Edgar attended Purdue University her freshman year and completed her college career at Butler University, where she earned a degree in journalism. She served as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Long Beach State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.