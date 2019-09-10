WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Todd Young, R, Indiana and Mike Braun, R, Indiana applauded the recent announcement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that Indiana will receive $18,147,223 in grant funding to help address the opioid crisis.
“As I travel across Indiana it is clear that no community has been spared from the harmful impacts of opioids,” Young said. “Today’s announcement is welcome news for Indiana as we fight to curb this devasting opioid epidemic. More funding will allow more access to prevention services and treatment options for countless Hoosiers struggling with opioid addiction across our state.”
“$18 million is significant funding to curb the opioid epidemic and it will make measurable movement towards fixing this crisis,” Braun said. “In addition to these valuable funds, I have offered bipartisan solutions that address the opioid crisis plaguing Hoosier families and communities.”
