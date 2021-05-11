340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday and Sunday
Upcoming events
Mark your calendar for these upcoming events and meetings:
• The kids garden club will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
• The library board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
• A quilting meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A quilting weekend is planned for this weekend.
• In May, teens can earn a chance to win a free specialty drink from the Cupbearer Cafe by competing in the library’s teen trivia contest. For each month of trivia teens complete, Ms. Teya will place your name in a jar. After three months, she will draw a name.
• The next Terra Essential Oils class will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
New materials available
Biographies: “Blood and Treasure: Daniel Boone and the Fight for America’s First Frontier” by Bob Drury and Tom Clavin; “The Nazi’s Granddaughter: How I Discovered my Grandfather was a War Criminal” by Silvia Foti.
History: “Murder at the Mission: A Frontier Killing, Its Legacy of Lies, and the Taking of the American West” by Blaine Harden.
Large print: “The Summer of Chasing Dreams” by Holly Martin.
Audio books: “Bookshop by the Sea” by Denise Hunter; “Hour of the Witch” by Chris Bohjalian; “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard; “Mother May I” by Joshilyn Jackson; “Of Women and Salt” by Gabriela Garcia.
Parenting and family: “Moms Don’t Have Time To: A Quarantine Anthology” by Zibby Owens; “When You Wonder, You’re Learning: Mister Rogers’ Enduring Lessons for Raising Creative, Curious, Caring Kids” by Gregg Behr and Ryan Rydzewski.
Religion: “Cultivating a People for God” by Enoch Kwan.
Literature and fiction: “Katharine Parr, The Sixth Wife” by Alison Weir; “The Nine Lives of Rose Napolitano” by Donna Freitas; “Tiny Tales: Stories of Romance, Ambition, Kindness and Happiness” by Alexander McCall Smith; “Under the Magnolias” by T.I. Lowe.
Ongoing activities
• Ms. Teya will post new virtual stories each week on the library’s website. A number of Wiggle songs are also available and can be found on YouTube or Spotify.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. on every Monday that the library is open.
• Senior Stretch and Move classes are on break until fall.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
Shot assistance offered
People ages 16 and up who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance. Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours for assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
To our readersButler Public Library news runs as space is available.
For more information, visit the website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
