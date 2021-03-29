BUTLER — Butler Elementary School has announced its honor roll students for the third-quarter grading period.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level.
Honor roll information is provided by school officials.
Third Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Sienna Blevins, Bryson Edsall, Hans Hankey and Kolten Robertson.
Honor roll
Alisyn Bowman, Owyn Brown, Rhett Chipman, Harper Davis, Hayden Drerup, Aiden Elliott, Gavin Fradenburg, Evelyn Garman, Austin Halferty, Brilee Hayward, Victor Hicks, Lucian Hulbert, Dredyn Lockhart, Abigail Otis, Emily Scoville, Elijah Slatton, Pearl Slentz, Haley Tincher and Lanie Wies.
Fourth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Mya Brown and Jaxson Dale.
Honor roll
Luke Daniels, Jason Dolan, Garret Dove, Sarah Fuentes, Avery Fuller, Ashton Hathaway, Macklee Jackson, Nevaeh Julian, Joslynn Miller, Wyatt Morhart and Rilan Myers.
Fifth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Elyn Brown, Maxwell Clark, Ava Delgado, Noah Dove, Addison Grubb and Reece Mason.
Honor roll
Tanner Collins, Kayden Dale, Daniel Edgar, Damion Evans, Leyna Gump, Mavynn Jackson, Alexis Kruse, William McCreery, Anthanie Medellin, Barbara Meronk, Izabella Oliver, Kaleb Robertson, Austin Rohm, Grace Tadsen, Emilyn Theising, Madalyn Traster and Noah Young.
Sixth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Champion Banda III, Rylan Moughler and Joshua Eck.
Honor roll
Nicholas Bitterling, Adyson Brown, Mark Brown, Carder Davis, Nolan Davis, Micah Fuentes, Emma Garman, Danelle Guerra, Elijah Hankey, Claire Otis, Cambree Tolley and Teagan Vanover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.