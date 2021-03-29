BUTLER — Butler Elementary School has announced its honor roll students for the third-quarter grading period.

Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level.

Honor roll information is provided by school officials.

Third Grade

Distinguished honor roll

Sienna Blevins, Bryson Edsall, Hans Hankey and Kolten Robertson.

Honor roll

Alisyn Bowman, Owyn Brown, Rhett Chipman, Harper Davis, Hayden Drerup, Aiden Elliott, Gavin Fradenburg, Evelyn Garman, Austin Halferty, Brilee Hayward, Victor Hicks, Lucian Hulbert, Dredyn Lockhart, Abigail Otis, Emily Scoville, Elijah Slatton, Pearl Slentz, Haley Tincher and Lanie Wies.

Fourth Grade

Distinguished honor roll

Mya Brown and Jaxson Dale.

Honor roll

Luke Daniels, Jason Dolan, Garret Dove, Sarah Fuentes, Avery Fuller, Ashton Hathaway, Macklee Jackson, Nevaeh Julian, Joslynn Miller, Wyatt Morhart and Rilan Myers.

Fifth Grade

Distinguished honor roll

Elyn Brown, Maxwell Clark, Ava Delgado, Noah Dove, Addison Grubb and Reece Mason.

Honor roll

Tanner Collins, Kayden Dale, Daniel Edgar, Damion Evans, Leyna Gump, Mavynn Jackson, Alexis Kruse, William McCreery, Anthanie Medellin, Barbara Meronk, Izabella Oliver, Kaleb Robertson, Austin Rohm, Grace Tadsen, Emilyn Theising, Madalyn Traster and Noah Young.

Sixth Grade

Distinguished honor roll

Champion Banda III, Rylan Moughler and Joshua Eck.

Honor roll

Nicholas Bitterling, Adyson Brown, Mark Brown, Carder Davis, Nolan Davis, Micah Fuentes, Emma Garman, Danelle Guerra, Elijah Hankey, Claire Otis, Cambree Tolley and Teagan Vanover.

