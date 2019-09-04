AUBURN — Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry will be holding its annual “Meat the Need” benefit this Saturday at Kruse Plaza in Auburn.
This event will consist of a buffet-style dinner catered by Dutch Heritage, raffles, silent auction, and live auction. Proceeds will go to pay processing fees on large game and livestock with this nutritious protein being given to hunger relief agencies within Indiana to help food-insecure residents.
“We hope the community joins us at this event so that we can raise the funds necessary to continue to provide this service,” said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.”
Registration is requested for the event. Registration forms are available online at hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org, at the office at 4490A S.R. 327, Garrett, or by contacting Treesh or Becca Stezowski at 233-1444.
“There are many Hoosiers out there who are working full-time, trying to pay their bills and afford to put enough food on the table to feed their families,” Treesh said. “According to the latest Feeding America Map the Meal Gap report, Indiana has 887,070 people struggling with hunger: 273,380 of which are children and a third of Indiana residents who are food insecure can’t qualify for assistance.
“Protein, an important component of every cell in the body and one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development in children, is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain,” she added. People with food insecurity are often at high-risk for obesity and diet-related diseases due to the lack of quality in the foods that they can afford.
Food insecurity can also lead to loss of muscle mass and bone frailty, decreased immune system, babies with lower birth weights and damage to a child’s ability to learn and grow as the lack of healthy food results in people receiving fewer nutrients, Treesh added.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, founded in 2011, encourages the donation of large game and livestock to its “Meat the Need” program.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry raises funds to pay processing fees on these donations, and gives the meat to hunger relief agencies within Indiana. “This program works to ensure that these agencies have meat, allowing them to provide fresh nutritious protein for hungry local families,” Treesh added. “This effort will help build stronger, healthier communities by meeting a basic need: reducing food insecurity and empowering people by getting them back on track to hunger-free, independent living.”
To date, over $50,000 in prizes are available to be raffled, said Becca Stezowski, event director at Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. Prizes include a cruise to Alaska, skydiving, winery and brewery trips, guns, a Yeti, several vacation and getaway packages (Gatlinburg, Indianapolis, Chicago and French Lick), skiing and golf packages and more.
To volunteer or to make a donation to the Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry “Meat the Need” program, visit the website, HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org.
