Michael Cummins

BUTLER — Michael Robert Cummins, 56, of Butler, died Nov. 10, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Naden Davis

BUTLER — Naden Patton Davis, 65, of Butler, died Nov. 8, 2019.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Shirley Fisher

BUTLER — Shirley Ann (Gaff) Fisher, 75, of Butler, died Nov. 13, 2019.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.

Gayla Parker

BUTLER — Gayla J. Parker, 73, of Butler, died Nov. 15, 2019.

C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.

Sally Schoonover

HAMILTON — Sally L. Schoonover, 83, of Hamilton, died Nov. 10, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Phyllis Morrical

LEO — Phyllis Lantz Morrical, 85, of Leo, died Nov. 11, 2019.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Sue Groff

EDGERTON, Ohio — Sue Groff, 87, of Edgerton, Ohio, died Nov. 13, 2019.

Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, handled arrangements.

Amy Rice

EDON, Ohio — Amy Sue (Harris) Rice, 62, of Edon, Ohio, died Nov. 13, 2019.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Theresa Sprague

AUBURN — Teresa Ann Sprague, 51, of Auburn, died Nov. 8, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Patricia Spice

AUBURN — Patricia A. Spice, 76, of Auburn, died Nov. 13, 2019.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Marty Miller

ANGOLA — Marty G. Miller, 60, of Angola, died Nov. 9, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Beverly Webster

ANGOLA — Beverly Webster, 84, of Angola and formerly of Dwight, Illinois, died Nov. 6, 2019.

Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society handled arrangements.

Larry Diehl

FREMONT — Larry Gene Diehl, 56, of Fremont, died Nov. 12, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Luella Price

FREMONT — Luella May Price, 93, of Fremont, died Nov. 14, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Richard Shank

FREMONT — Richard Shank, 90, of Fremont, died Nov. 10, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Alaeric Trowbridge

FREMONT — Alaeric Joseph Peyrse Trowbridge, 5 weeks, of Fremont, died Nov. 16, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Phillip Dirig

ORLAND — Phillip J. Dirig, 71, of Orland, died Nov. 12, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Woodrow Shepherd

AVILLA — Woodrow Shepherd, 93, of Avilla, died Nov. 11, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Theresa Thieme

AVILLA — Theresa Thieme, 88, of Avilla, died Nov. 10, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Amber McFee

KENDALLVILLE — Amber Lee McFee, 42, of Kendallville, died Nov. 15, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

