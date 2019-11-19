Michael Cummins
BUTLER — Michael Robert Cummins, 56, of Butler, died Nov. 10, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Naden Davis
BUTLER — Naden Patton Davis, 65, of Butler, died Nov. 8, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Shirley Fisher
BUTLER — Shirley Ann (Gaff) Fisher, 75, of Butler, died Nov. 13, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.
Gayla Parker
BUTLER — Gayla J. Parker, 73, of Butler, died Nov. 15, 2019.
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Sally Schoonover
HAMILTON — Sally L. Schoonover, 83, of Hamilton, died Nov. 10, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Phyllis Morrical
LEO — Phyllis Lantz Morrical, 85, of Leo, died Nov. 11, 2019.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Sue Groff
EDGERTON, Ohio — Sue Groff, 87, of Edgerton, Ohio, died Nov. 13, 2019.
Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, handled arrangements.
Amy Rice
EDON, Ohio — Amy Sue (Harris) Rice, 62, of Edon, Ohio, died Nov. 13, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Theresa Sprague
AUBURN — Teresa Ann Sprague, 51, of Auburn, died Nov. 8, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Patricia Spice
AUBURN — Patricia A. Spice, 76, of Auburn, died Nov. 13, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Marty Miller
ANGOLA — Marty G. Miller, 60, of Angola, died Nov. 9, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Beverly Webster
ANGOLA — Beverly Webster, 84, of Angola and formerly of Dwight, Illinois, died Nov. 6, 2019.
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society handled arrangements.
Larry Diehl
FREMONT — Larry Gene Diehl, 56, of Fremont, died Nov. 12, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Luella Price
FREMONT — Luella May Price, 93, of Fremont, died Nov. 14, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Richard Shank
FREMONT — Richard Shank, 90, of Fremont, died Nov. 10, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Alaeric Trowbridge
FREMONT — Alaeric Joseph Peyrse Trowbridge, 5 weeks, of Fremont, died Nov. 16, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Phillip Dirig
ORLAND — Phillip J. Dirig, 71, of Orland, died Nov. 12, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Woodrow Shepherd
AVILLA — Woodrow Shepherd, 93, of Avilla, died Nov. 11, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Theresa Thieme
AVILLA — Theresa Thieme, 88, of Avilla, died Nov. 10, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Amber McFee
KENDALLVILLE — Amber Lee McFee, 42, of Kendallville, died Nov. 15, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
