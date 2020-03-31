Butler cancels
several meetings
BUTLER — The City of Butler has canceled several meetings, Mayor Mike Hartman announced.
These meetings include the following:
- Redevelopment Commission, Wednesday, April 1.
- Park board, Wednesday, April 1.
- Butler’s Board of Works and City Council meetings scheduled for Monday, April 6.
Also, Hartman said while Butler’s parks are open, use of park play equipment will be prohibited until further notice.
These are in response to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order for Indiana residents to stay at home in response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
The Board of Works and City Council are scheduled to meet Monday, April 20.
DeKalb Eastern posts
WiFi access locations
BUTLER — The DeKalb County Eastern Community School District will begin its “grab and go” meals for students this week.
Students without WiFi access at home can go to one of the school buildings.
WiFi access will be available from the east parking lot at Butler Elementary as well as the north and south ends of the school.
At Riverdale Elementary, WiFi access will be available in the east parking lot next to the baseball fields and in the playground area at the south end of the school.
At Eastside, WiFi access will be available in the east parking lot next to the gym and auditorium.
Eastside scholarship
deadline extended
BUTLER — The Eastside Area Community Foundation has announced the deadline for the Eastside Class of 2020 to apply for scholarships has been extended to Thursday, April 30.
Applications and eligibility information may be found on the foundation’s website, eastsideareacommunityfoundation.org.
Butler High School
reunion has been canceled
BUTLER — The annual gathering of Butler High School alumni, which was scheduled to take place Sunday, June 28 at the old Butler High School gymnasium, has been canceled and will not take place this year.
Organizers of the event cited concerns with the COVID-19 virus and an older population of attendees.
