BUTLER — The Butler Public Library will reopen to the public Monday, June 1, library director Sarah Dempsey announced Wednesday.
"We are so ready to open the doors," Dempsey said. "We have been planning, preparing and consulting with the Indiana Library Federation, the DeKalb County Health Department, the CDC, Indiana State Library and our library board of trustees to develop a reopening plan that will phase in.
"It's a lot of information, and to pare that down to what works for you takes some time," Dempsey said.
The library will reopen with normal hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Social distancing and safety measures will be implemented, she said.
- The number of public use computers will be reduced, and patrons will be limited to one hour of daily use to accommodate more people;
- Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user;
- Common areas throughout the library will be sanitized several times throughout the day;
- The circulation desk is being reorganized for maximum safety for library staff and patrons; and
- Library staff will wear masks at all times throughout the day. Patrons are encouraged to wear masks while at the library. Masks can be provided upon request.
"These are steps we are comfortable with, and hopefully the public is comfortable with," Dempsey stated. "As things progress, we will add our computers back, and ultimately increase the amount of time people can be on them."
Curbside holds pickup and document services such as copies, faxes and scanning will continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The library will continue to offer free WiFi access from its parking lot. Virtual storytime programs, Zoom instruction, basic computer usage questions and Stretch and Move classes will continue to be offered through the library's website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
In addition, eBooks and eAudioBooks are available through OverDrive, also accessible from the library's website.
A drop box is open for all returns. Current due dates for checked out items is July 1, Dempsey noted.
"At this point, we don't have an exact date when we will be offering face-to-face programming again," she said. "We're hoping by fall we can have children and teen programming. We're concentrating on access to our materials, computers and document service.
"We appreciate everyone's cooperation and patience as we go through this time," Dempsey added. "We're trying to keep everybody safe and be respectful of our patrons."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.