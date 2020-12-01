340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday and Sunday
Announcements
• The final Thursday tai chi class will take place at 6 p.m. this Thursday. Starting Dec. 7, tai chi classes will move to every Monday at 5:45 p.m.
• Reading program session 3 begins Dec. 1 and continues throughout the month. Visit the library’s children’s page for prizes available for reading. See Miss Anna or visit the circulation desk to register.
• The Afternoon Reader’s Book Club is reading “Shadow Land.” The club will gather at 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the book.
In compliance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, masks are required within the library at all times. Curbside delivery is available upon request.
New materials available
Large print: “Finding Faith” and “Mending Places” (New Heights series), both by Denise Hunter; “Heart on the Line” and “More than Meets the Eye,” both by Karen Witemeyer; “The Christmas Heirloom: Four Romance Novellas of Love Through the Generations” by Karen Witemeyer, Kristi Ann Hunter and Sarah Loudin Thoms; “Killing Patton: The Strange Death of World War II’s Most Audacious General” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard; “Killing Reagan: The Violent Assault That Changed a Presidency” by Bill O’Reilly.
Audio books: “Every Now and Then” by Lesley Kagan; “Looking for Miss America: A Pageant’s 100-Year Quest to Define Womanhood,” by Margot Mifflin; “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig.
Literature and fiction: “Perestroika in Paris” by Jane Smiley.
Mysteries and thrillers: “War Lord” (Saxon Tales) by Bernard Cornwell.
Children: “Click, Clack, Ho! Ho! Ho!” by Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewin; “Commotion in the Ocean” by Giles Andreae; “Feelings” by Libby Walden; “First ABC” from Tiger Tales; “Little Lion Rescue” (Little Animal Rescue series) by Rachel Delahaye; “The Lonely Kitten,” “The Lucky Rabbit,” “The Unwanted Puppy” and “The Sad Pony,” (Animal Rescue Center series) all by Tina Nolan; “On the Go Awesome” by Lisl H. Detlefsen; “Ten Sparkly Snowflakes” by Russell Julian.
Library programs
• Each Wednesday, a new Take & Make craft will be available. Call or visit the library for more information.
• Online story time: Miss Anna will record story times for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
Library guidelines
Library staff will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day.
Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
To our readers
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available.
For more information, visit the website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
