Continuing on the theme of my article earlier this week, I have compiled several more stories that were memorable to me or important to what I cover for KPC Media.
Softball state champions
It doesn’t get much better than a state championship, and for the second time in school history, Eastside’s softball team was able to experience that feeling.
Led by first-year head coach Brennen Kitchen, Eastside held off North Posey 2-1 to win the program’s first state title since 1998, capping a historic 29-1 season.
While the Blazers laid the lumber on several teams throughout the regular season, when the postseason arrived, defense and pitching stepped to the forefront. In the state championship game, Eastside turned a double play, got some fine defensive plays and solid pitching.
On the final play, a roller to the pitching circle, as pitcher Natalie Lower threw to first for the game-ending out, there was a pause until the Eastside team collectively realized what it had done and began to celebrate.
Skyelar Kessler was named recipient of the mental attitude award.
Firefighters add new life-saving tool
Butler firefighters added a new LUCAS (Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System) device to assist responders in performing cardio-pulmonary resuscitation.
Thanks to a generous donation from Therma-Tru, the device performs chest compressions. Fire department officials said once chest compressions begin on a non-breathing individual, CPR must continue until the victim is revived or for 45 minutes.
FFA’s produce patch takes root
Students in Eastside’s agriculture classes tested their green thumbs by raising produce in a patch of ground between the high school and softball field.
Agriculture teacher Lauren Hook said the idea came to her while she was in college. The quarter-acre patch was used to grow sweet corn, tomatoes and pie pumpkins.
The produce patch was once part of the playground of the former Butler Elementary School.
“It’s come together really nicely,” Hook said.
“We had this vision of this school produce patch that we wanted to see come to fruition.
“It’s happening. It’s a real thing now.”
Two council members fill vacancies
It was a year of change as far as the Butler Common Council was concerned.
In 2022, Mark Cline was appointed to represent District 2 following the resignation of Gale Ryan. Darren Alloway was appointed to represent District 3 after the October 2021 resignation of Gary Miller.
Alloway and Cline jumped right into the fray, with council districts needing to be redrawn to give more equal representation. Over the course of the year, the council also tackled issues such as salaries for elected officials and the operation of golf carts and off-road vehicles on city streets.
Police recover large amount of stolen property
It started with one theft report of tools and equipment.
It continued to grow and grow.
Within a week, the Butler Police Department received reports from at least 10 different victims reporting thefts of tools and equipment. The case spread to at least three counties and two states before a suspect was captured.
More than 160 items were returned to their rightful owners, Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said. The value of the stolen property was estimated to be at least $400,000.
“This is the biggest (theft case) Butler’s ever had,” Heffelfinger said. “Technically, it wasn’t recovered in Butler, but it stemmed from our case.”
The tools and equipment were taken from various job sites. Thanks to surveillance footage provided by one of the victims, police were able to identify a suspect vehicle.
