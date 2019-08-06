BUTLER — The Butler Days Festival is back this week with fireworks and several new events.
New events include the Cincinnati Circus stunt show and stilt walkers at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday in South Side Park at 232 Walnut St.
Artists can show off their talents with the chalk walk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Early check-in and planning is set for 6-8 p.m. Friday along West Oak Street.
A softball tournament, to raise money for the Butler Community Food Pantry, takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the high school and Maxton Park softball fields.
Do you like Dutch Heritage pie? A pie-eating contest will take place at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. After a one-year absence, Camtor Pyrotechnics will set off Butler’s fireworks show at dusk Saturday.
The festival begins at 4:30 p.m. Thursday with a hog roast at Butler United Methodist Church. At 6:30 p.m., the church will host a concert featuring the Anchormen.
The Butler and Concord Township fire departments will square off in the fourth annual charity softball game at 6:30 p.m. at the high school field. This year’s game will raise funds for the Butler Youth Bowling League.
Craft and food vendors will open at 10 a.m. Friday. There will be free face painting. Rusty Ammerman will present his magic show at 5 p.m. in the entertainment tent on West Oak Street.
American Legion Post 202 will serve sausage burgers and onion rings from 5-8 p.m. Lamb of God Church will host the Royer Brothers concert from 6-8 p.m. The light parade will take place at 9 p.m.
Saturday, the Butler Fire Department will host its pancake and sausage breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Butler United Methodist Church will host a 5K walk/run event at 8 a.m. The car show will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Butler Church of Christ.
Meet Batman, Aurora, Bane and other characters as the Summit City Cause Players will be throughout the downtown area from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Christ’s Church at Butler will host a fish fry from 4-7 p.m.
The mini Blazers from the Eastside Youth League cheerleading program, will perform at 5 p.m. Backwater will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. at Butler Elementary School.
A complete schedule can be found in today’s edition.
