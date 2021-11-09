Schools in the DeKalb Eastern school district have announced winners of their anti-bullying poster contest.
At Butler Elementary, winners were as follows:
First grade — Brinley Parker and Piper Surface.
Second grade — Able Snyder and Zander Sammons.
Third grade — Colbie Fuller and Jordan Dove.
Fourth grade — Bryson Edsall and Emily Scoville.
Fifth grade — Lilly Fowler and Mya Brown.
Sixth grade — Barbie Meronk and Reece Mason.
At Riverdale Elementary, winners were as follows:
First grade — Adelaide Crabill and Kendall Kreischer.
Second grade — Micheal Baker and Rilynn Nutt.
Third grade — Alexa Edgar and Henry Rivir.
Fourth grade — Tate Kitchen and Morgan Wahl.
Fifth grade — Emma Dickes and Breydin Studebaker.
Sixth grade — Olivia Lehrman and Alison Gerke.
At Eastside Junior-Senior High School, winners were as follows:
Seventh grade — Carly Carnahan.
Eighth grade — Adelaide Elden.
Ninth grade — Madison Hulbert.
Tenth grade — Joanie Kimpel.
Eleventh grade — Ava Paddock and Kaylie Hertig.
