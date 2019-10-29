Richard Everhart

BUTLER — Richard L. Everhart, 70, of Butler, died Oct. 25, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Ruth Garman

BUTLER — Ruth Ilene Garman, 89, of Butler and formerly of Corunna, died Oct. 24, 2019.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Phyllis Pierce

BUTLER — Phyllis Ann Pierce, 70, of Butler, died Oct. 20, 2019.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Jenny Sevrence

WATERLOO — Jenny Sevrence, 88, of Waterloo, died Oct. 24, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Charles Carey

HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Charles L. Carey, 90, of Hicksville, Ohio, died Oct. 20, 2019.

Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, handled arrangements.

Rebecca Carey

HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Rebecca V. Carey, 87, of Hicksville, Ohio, died Oct. 23, 2019.

Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, handled arrangements.

Kenneth Folk

FORT WAYNE — Kenneth M. Folk, 69, of Fort Wayne and born in Auburn, died Oct. 21, 2019.

D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Jane George

GOSHEN — Jane Ann George, 57, of Goshen and born in Auburn, died Oct. 20, 2019.

Elkhart Cremation Services is handling arrangements.

Kerry Uhrick

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Kerry L. Uhrick, 70, Adams County Sheriff and former Auburn Police Chief, died Oct. 19, 2019.

Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, handled arrangements.

Beverly Kennedy

GARRETT — Beverly L. Kennedy, 86, of Garrett, died Oct. 23, 2019.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Milo Sattison

ANGOLA — Milo D. “Mike” Sattison, 78, of Angola, died Oct. 24, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Donald Stevens

ANGOLA — Donald Stevens, 79, of Angola, died Oct. 26, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Richard Wheeler

ANGOLA — Richard Wayne Wheeler, 82, of Angola, died Oct. 19, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Joyce Baer

LAOTTO — Joyce Ann Baer, 66, of LaOtto, died Oct. 23, 2019.

Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, is handling arrangements.

Robert Adcox

KENDALLVILLE — Robert Alan Adcox, 57, of Kendallville, died Oct. 21, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Richard Delcamp

KENDALLVILLE — Richard L. Delcamp, 59, of Kendallville, died Oct. 26, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

William Gipson

KENDALLVILLE — William Wayne “Bill” Gipson, 88, of Kendallville and formerly of Ocala, Florida, died Oct. 24, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Glen Jones

KENDALLVILLE — Glen Roger “Casey” Jones, 81, of Kendallville, died Oct. 22, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home. Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Patricia Kilburn

KENDALLVILLE — Patricia M. “Pat” Kilburn, 76, of Kendallville, died Oct. 21, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Audra King

KENDALLVILLE — Audra H. King, 98, of Kendallville and formerly of Stroh, died Oct. 17, 2019.

Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.

Ronald Leighty

KENDALLVILLE — Ronald Lynn Leighty, 73, of Kendallville, died Oct. 20, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Marna Manuel

KENDALLVILLE — Marna Sue Manuel, 73, of Kendallville, died Oct. 25, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Jackie Schlictenmyer

SALEM — Jackie Lee Schlichtenmyer, 81, of Salem and born in Kendallville, died Oct. 18, 2019.

Weathers Funeral Home, Salem, handled arrangements.

William Thompson

KENDALLVILLE — William Lee Thompson, 56, of Kendallville, died Oct. 18, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

