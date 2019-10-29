Richard Everhart
BUTLER — Richard L. Everhart, 70, of Butler, died Oct. 25, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Ruth Garman
BUTLER — Ruth Ilene Garman, 89, of Butler and formerly of Corunna, died Oct. 24, 2019.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Phyllis Pierce
BUTLER — Phyllis Ann Pierce, 70, of Butler, died Oct. 20, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Jenny Sevrence
WATERLOO — Jenny Sevrence, 88, of Waterloo, died Oct. 24, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Charles Carey
HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Charles L. Carey, 90, of Hicksville, Ohio, died Oct. 20, 2019.
Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, handled arrangements.
Rebecca Carey
HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Rebecca V. Carey, 87, of Hicksville, Ohio, died Oct. 23, 2019.
Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, handled arrangements.
Kenneth Folk
FORT WAYNE — Kenneth M. Folk, 69, of Fort Wayne and born in Auburn, died Oct. 21, 2019.
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Jane George
GOSHEN — Jane Ann George, 57, of Goshen and born in Auburn, died Oct. 20, 2019.
Elkhart Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Kerry Uhrick
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Kerry L. Uhrick, 70, Adams County Sheriff and former Auburn Police Chief, died Oct. 19, 2019.
Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, handled arrangements.
Beverly Kennedy
GARRETT — Beverly L. Kennedy, 86, of Garrett, died Oct. 23, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Milo Sattison
ANGOLA — Milo D. “Mike” Sattison, 78, of Angola, died Oct. 24, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Donald Stevens
ANGOLA — Donald Stevens, 79, of Angola, died Oct. 26, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Richard Wheeler
ANGOLA — Richard Wayne Wheeler, 82, of Angola, died Oct. 19, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Joyce Baer
LAOTTO — Joyce Ann Baer, 66, of LaOtto, died Oct. 23, 2019.
Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, is handling arrangements.
Robert Adcox
KENDALLVILLE — Robert Alan Adcox, 57, of Kendallville, died Oct. 21, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Richard Delcamp
KENDALLVILLE — Richard L. Delcamp, 59, of Kendallville, died Oct. 26, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
William Gipson
KENDALLVILLE — William Wayne “Bill” Gipson, 88, of Kendallville and formerly of Ocala, Florida, died Oct. 24, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Glen Jones
KENDALLVILLE — Glen Roger “Casey” Jones, 81, of Kendallville, died Oct. 22, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home. Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Patricia Kilburn
KENDALLVILLE — Patricia M. “Pat” Kilburn, 76, of Kendallville, died Oct. 21, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Audra King
KENDALLVILLE — Audra H. King, 98, of Kendallville and formerly of Stroh, died Oct. 17, 2019.
Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.
Ronald Leighty
KENDALLVILLE — Ronald Lynn Leighty, 73, of Kendallville, died Oct. 20, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Marna Manuel
KENDALLVILLE — Marna Sue Manuel, 73, of Kendallville, died Oct. 25, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Jackie Schlictenmyer
SALEM — Jackie Lee Schlichtenmyer, 81, of Salem and born in Kendallville, died Oct. 18, 2019.
Weathers Funeral Home, Salem, handled arrangements.
William Thompson
KENDALLVILLE — William Lee Thompson, 56, of Kendallville, died Oct. 18, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
