AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in June in DeKalb County.
Brandon Charles DePew, 32, Waterloo and Erin Michelle Ogden, 27, Waterloo.
Jacob Lee DeLong, 32, Waterloo and Christine Lee Wilson, 29, Waterloo.
Robert Decker, 55, Auburn and Christina Lind, 59, Auburn.
Daniel William Payne Hilkey, 19, Auburn and Kelli Rene Lautzenheiser, 19, Auburn.
Ryan Andrew Baker, 26, Auburn and Carol Melissa Fike, 32, Auburn.
Caleb Ray Tolson, 19, Auburn and Destiny Jolee Moses, 22, Auburn.
Keith Joseph Patane, 31, St. Joe and Katelyn Olivia Rondeau, 26, St. Joe.
Michael Scott Rankin, 49, Battle Creek, Michigan and Elnora Louise Hepler, 49, Auburn.
Jesse James Sheets, 58, Auburn and Vickie Lynn Ley, 58, Auburn.
Calvin Doyle Shaffer, 57, Corunna and Teresa Dawn Reeve, 45, Corunna.
Jacob Robert Burris, 24, Waterloo and Katharine Elizabeth Wilhelm, 21, Indianapolis.
Marvin Lynn Graber, 25, Auburn and Miriam Schwartz, 19, New Haven.
Taylor Daniel Murley, 26, Auburn and Kinzie Aysha Williams, 22, Auburn.
Brian Matthew York, 25, Indianapolis and Makelle Christine Skelton, 25, Auburn.
Nicholas Hunter Miller, 23, Wolf Lake and Kearstin Lee Osborne, 22, Spencerville.
Ethan James Pettit, 21, Auburn and Elise Anne Marie Witmer, 20, Auburn.
Jaime A. Garcia, 33, Auburn and Liliana Bernal Castillo, 36, Auburn.
Ted Allen Trenary, 35, Butler and Maleah Kristine Horton, 35, Butler.
Kameron Lewis Aborn, 21, St. Joe and Mallery Seirra Smith, 22, St. Joe.
Ethan Robert Bassett, 21, Auburn and Iana Paula Lima, 26, Auburn.
Ethan Douglas Schiffli, 22, St. Joe and Regina Marie Monhaut, 23, Fort Wayne.
Gillford Patrick Jr., 45, Corunna and Courtney Lynn Miller, 26, Corunna.
James Charles Luttenbacher, 58, Fort Wayne and Kimberly Faith Wilkinson, 51, Garrett.
Derreck Lee Slone, 22, Auburn and Elizabeth Margaret Ferguson, 20, Auburn.
Jeremy William Watson, 36, Auburn and Timmery Lynn Foglesong, 30, Auburn.
Tan Duy Nguyen, 24, Garrett and Cassidy Kay Weichart, 25, Garrett.
Ezra James Mawhorr, 22, Utica, Ohio and Keturah Rose Graber, 20, St. Joe.
Gary Steven Kirkwood, 43, Albion and Aimee Lynn Garrison, 44, Garrett.
Ezechiel Michael Firestine, 30, Garrett and Grecia Leticia Ozuna Ruiz, 25, Garrett.
Aaron Timothy Lannoy, 22, Muncie and Abigail Lynne Brown, 22, Auburn.
Trey Nathaniel Stebing, 28, Auburn and Micalah Anita Fortmeyer, 28, Auburn.
Brett Joseph Schendel, 26, Garrett and Brandy Lynn Rogers, 24, Geneva.
Geoffrey Michael Sark, 34, Auburn and Pamela Diane Lamm, 36, Auburn.
Dale Allen Haiflich, 54, Auburn and Michelle Lynn Bryant, 39, Auburn.
Eli Crew Steiner, 22, Leo and Rebekah Grace Rexroth, 21, Auburn.
Tyler Michael Cekander, 26, Auburn and Alissa Marie Refner, 28, Auburn.
Dominic David Fiig, 24, Auburn and Alyssa Ann Tompkins, 24, Auburn.
Tanner Lee Likes, 25, Auburn and Danielle Marie Johnson, 24, Auburn.
Jonathan Lee Cox II, 34, Auburn and Angela Renee Clements, 28, Auburn.
Dyllan Scott Vonderau, 22, Garrett and Katelynn Elaine Mattingly, 21, Garrett.
