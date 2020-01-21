Police make arrests
Kayla Frey, 35, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Jan. 7 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant charging her with welfare fraud, a Level 6 felony.
Kelsie Wilt, 27, of Fremont, was arrested at 12:44 a.m. Jan. 8 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jeromy Hurd, 30, of the 300 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 4:18 p.m. Jan. 9 by Auburn Police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; possession of precursors, a Level 6 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and a use of firearm in a controlled substance offense enhancement.
William Zink, 39, of the 4700 block of C.R. 40-A, Auburn, was arrested at 4:03 a.m. Jan. 10 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Daniel Beavers, 26, of the 500 block of West Liberty Street, Butler, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Jan. 10 by Butler Police on a charge of strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Billy Ross, 46, of the 6200 block of C.R. 24, Butler, was arrested at 3:27 a.m. Jan. 12 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Arrested in Steuben County
Ronald Deaton Jr., 35, of Butler, was arrested Jan. 13 by Hamilton Police on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
