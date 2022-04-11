BUTLER — A suspected lightning strike may have sparked a fire in a rural Butler home early Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to the Charles and Jeanine Arnett residence, 4928 S.R. 1, at 4:35 a.m.
The Arnetts were able to escape the home without injury, but their daughter said the home may be a total loss.
“That was dad’s house for 70 years,” Kathy (Arnett) Pitts said. “We’re thinking it was a lightning strike.”
She said it is believed lightning from an early morning storm struck an antenna on one of the silos at the farm. The strike took out power in the barns and the surge is believed to have traveled into the home, located just south of S.R. 8.
Firefighters found fire in the attached two-car garage. The home sustained heavy smoke and water damage throughout, according to Concord Township Fire Chief Mike Georgi.
An inspector from the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office was scheduled to conduct an investigation today, he said.
Concord fire crews were assisted by firefighters from Spencerville, Butler, Auburn, Northeast Fire from Allen County and Hicksville, Ohio.
Pitts said the insurance company suspects the home may be a total loss. Her parents are currently staying in a hotel and have leads on temporary housing until they decide what to do.
“It’s been such an outpouring,” Pitts said of the support her parents have received. “DeKalb County has an amazing community. I can’t put it into words. They never let anyone down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.