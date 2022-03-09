340 S. Broadway
868-2351
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Library joins statewide consortium
The Indiana State Library has announced the formation of a new, statewide e-book consortium — the Indiana Digital Library. Nearly 200 public libraries in the state will share the OverDrive platform.
Patrons of member libraries have the ability to borrow materials from their own library’s collection as well as from member library collections.
Upcoming activities
• The library board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
• A quilting meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A quilting weekend is planned for Friday through Sunday.
• Chair yoga classes will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• Tai chi classes will take place at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
• Tuesday movies take place each week from 4-6 p.m., with offerings for children and teens. Parental permission is required.
• The next Teen Time will take place from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Monday, March 14. This is for students in grades 6-12.
New materials available
Biography: “Black Ops: The Life of a CIA Shadow Warrior” by Ric Prado.
History: “Hell’s Half-Acre: The Untold Story of the Benders, a Serial Killer Family on the American Frontier” by Susan Jonusas. “The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of the Women Who Changed the Course of World War II” by Mari Eder.
Home and garden: “The Balcony Gardener: Creative Ideas for Small Spaces” by Isabelle Palmer.
Large print: “The Illness Lesson” by Clare Beams. “The Violin Conspiracy” by Brendan Slocumb. “Edgewater Road” (Rumors in Ross County series) by Shelley Shepard Gray. “Freedom in the Mountain Wind,” “Hope in the Mountain River” and “Light in the Mountain Sky,” all by Misty M. Beller.
Teen: “Bright Ruined Things” by Samantha Cohoe. “Cold” by Mariko Tamaki. “Mirror Girls” by Kelly McWilliams. “The Memory of Babel: Book Three of the Mirror Visitor Quartet” by Christelle Dabos. “We Were Kings” by Court Stevens. “Cinder & Glass” by Melissa de la Cruz.
Audio books: “Honor” by Thrity Umrigar. “Marion Lane and the Deadly Rose” by T.A. Willberg. “On Animals” by Susan Orlean. “The Christie Affair” by Nina de Gramont. “The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of the Women Who Changed the Course of World War II” by Mari Eder. “The Overnight Guest” by Heather Gudenkauf.
DVD: “Dick Van Dyke Show: Complete Fifth Season.” “Murder, She Wrote,” seasons 1-4. “Stranger Things.”
StoryTime
StoryTime hours are: Tiny Tales, for ages 3-5 years, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Monday. StoryTime for ages 3 and up, 4:45-5:45 p.m. each Monday.
Library is fine-free
The Butler Public Library is fine-free on all loaned items, except WiFi hot spots.
For more information on how the program works, contact the library.
Adult take-and-make
The library has introduced take-and-make crafts for adults. Participants must be 18 or older to participate.
A new craft will be introduced the first day of each month.
General information
Library card applications may be found on the Services page at the top of the library’s website.
Health resources are available for people to stay up to date on the latest COVID-19 information. Visit the Services page on the library’s website.
Questions can be submitted through the library’s website about materials and services. A staff member will respond to inquiries.
WiFi is available to library patrons from the parking lot. To receive the best quality, visitors are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
19 Seconds of Joy is to spread joy and hope in the community, inform the public of available resources and coordinate with providers to maximize those resources. More information may be found on the library’s website.
