BUTLER — Several tenants of the Broadway Efficiencies Apartments in downtown Butler said they received no notice they would have to find new places to live.
The city’s unsafe building committee gave them a little more time at a hearing Monday night in Butler City Hall.
At a Feb. 21 hearing, the unsafe building committee — comprised of Board of Works members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson, plus Mayor Mike Hartman — granted a request from Jerry Glick, who is leasing the three-story building at 117 S. Broadway from One East LLC, for more time in order to make repairs.
At that hearing, city officials said the tenants had to be out of the building by March 7 until it could be made safe.
The hearing was continued to Monday. That’s when the committee learned that Glick had posted notices on the front and rear entrances of the building, but did not give individual notices to tenants. Many were unaware of the vacate order until late last week.
Glick repeatedly said he thought the order to vacate “might” take effect at Monday’s hearing.
After many exchanges between Glick and City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh, the committee granted an extension, giving the tenants until June 1 to vacate the building.
After June 1, Hartman said the building is to remain unoccupied until repairs are completed. In addition, he said the DeKalb County Health Department and DeKalb County Building Department will be “heavily involved” to ensure the building is safe for future occupancy.
Since the Feb. 21 hearing, Glick said he completed $6,000 worth of plumbing and other repairs. He did not have documentation of that work. When questioned by Hollabaugh, he said the work has not been inspected and he has not requested city officials to do a walk-through of the building.
“About a week or so after that meeting, I decided I’m just going to sell it instead,” Glick said. He said he has a lease with an option to buy the building.
Glick added he spoke with a realtor last week with the hopes of listing it soon.
“Were you under the impression that you had the right to sell this property?” Hollabaugh asked. “Are you aware that the document that you signed was a lease? This doesn’t give you the right to sell it.
“Typically, there could be an option to buy in the lease, but that would have to be effective before you could sell the property; you would have to purchase and then sell.”
“We’re not responsible for telling you what the building needs, and the realtor needs to know that,” Johnson said. “They’re going to have to have a contractor come through … you’ve got state regulations, you’ve got everything to go through. That’s not our responsibility.
“The state’s going to require it to be done. An inspector licensed in the state is going to tell you what needs to be done — not us — for it to be a healthy place for people to live.”
Hollabaugh said the City of Butler shared a letter with Glick, issued by the Board of Health, that “listed serious concerns with the property.
“At the hearing on Feb. 21, you indicated you needed some time to correct these issues, and you were going to get an inspector to walk through and make sure the building was in compliance.
“It’s my understanding that that hasn’t happened,” Hollabaugh told Glick.
“The plumbing issues have all been taken care of,” Glick responded. He added that a mold inspector determined there was some mold in the basement, but there were no high levels of mold in any of the apartments. Glick did not have documentation of the work.
During the hearing, it was confirmed a single, 75-gallon water heater was the source for hot water in the building for its 35 tenants.
Several tenants were present at the hearing. One spoke up and said the building is “getting cleaner and cleaner, and that’s a plus.”
“I’m sure 99% of the people that live there will agree that it’s way better than when I purchased it back in August,” Glick stated. “It’s 100% better. I know it’s far from perfect, but I’ve been working on getting it fixed up and doing what I can.
“I don’t think it’s fair to kick all these people out while that building is still easily livable,” he continued. “There’s stuff that needs to be done — I 100% agree with you on that — but if you guys are willing to work with me and communicate with me what I need to be doing, then I will 100% do it.”
“We told you what you had to do to make things better and you didn’t do it,” Hartman said.
On Feb. 24, Hollabaugh said he sent a letter to Glick and his attorney that Glick needed to hire a licensed building inspector to go through and identify all of the work that needed done to bring the building up to code.
“I was going after specific electrical, plumbing (issues),” Glick said. “It was a call that I made. I don’t have any excuse for that.”
“We told you what had to be done but you act like it’s of no importance to you,” Hartman responded.
“Did you notify your tenants of the City of Butler’s order to vacate?” Hollabaugh said. When Glick said he did not, Hollabaugh asked, “Why not?”
“Because that order to vacate was never confirmed,” Glick said.
“It was never affirmed, but it was issued by the City, by certified mail,” Hollabaugh said. “The enforcement order was sent to you and you did not notify your tenants.”
The attorney said the original order stipulated that the building was to be vacated by March 7. Hollabaugh also presented a notice from Glick reportedly telling the tenants did not have to vacate.
Glick said it was his understanding that Monday’s hearing was when an order to vacate could be upheld, but not before.
“The issuance by the city does not indicate that you don’t have to listen to it,” Hollabaugh explained. “The affirming by the board, or the modification or the rescission starts your appeal process.”
A number of tenants said they only saw notices posted on either the front or back door of the building. Several said they have nowhere to go and live on fixed incomes.
At the request of several tenants, the board voted to give tenants until June 1 to vacate the building.
“This was not intentional,” Glick said. “I’m not here trying to get more money. I’m here to try and get more time for them to find a place to go.”
