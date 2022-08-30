This old telescope.
It’s a relic and an antique at the same time.
It’s dusty and elegant, outdated and perfectly useful simultaneously.
Some of my fondest childhood memories involve this telescope.
My scope is a B&L Balscope Zoom 60, believed to be manufactured sometime in the 1960s or perhaps earlier.
Growing up, my stepgrandfather had a cottage at DeTour Village, Michigan, on a point where freighters would pass — either sailing to or from the locks at Sault Ste. Marie. A vessel headed to the Soo Locks from Lake Huron is considered “upbound” toward Lake Superior and a vessel having transited is considered “downbound” from Superior to Huron and destinations beyond.
In his cottage, my stepgrandfather, who passed away in the mid-1970s, had this B&L Balscope.
As a young boy, I was captivated — and still am today as a not so young boy — by the vision of these large freighters sailing quietly past the cottage.
My eye was almost glued to the viewing end of that telescope as I would watch freighters sail past — almost to the point my cousins or other family members had little chance to see for themselves.
Back then, I didn’t own a camera — that would come much later — and I only tracked the number, but not the names of vessels that I saw.
In those days, Al Gore hadn’t yet invented the internet, so we didn’t have ways to follow the vessels. The only way we knew if one was passing the cottage was by looking out the windows.
Today, there are websites such as MarineTraffic.com and BoatNerd.com that pinpoint vessel locations and track their movements within minutes. You can pull up vessel data, including ship length and photos. Growing up, my equivalent were the several “Know Your Ships” guides that featured photos of various vessels and the color schemes of each shipping company’s smokestacks.
Now based in Ontario, Canada, Bausch & Lomb was founded in 1853 in Rochester, New York. The company is one of the largest manufacturers of contact lens, lens care products and implant lenses.
The company began through the partnership of German immigrants John Bausch, an optician, and Henry Lomb, a financial backer who once made cabinets. The company produced monocles — a corrective lens used to improve or correct the vision of one eye.
In later years, the company produced photographic lenses, spectacle lenses, binoculars, and toward the end of the 1800s, microscopes and telescopes.
Bausch & Lomb has a long history and judging by my telescope, apparently made durable and rugged instruments.
When my stepgrandfather died, the telescope came to northeast Indiana and into my possession when my grandmother passed away years later.
I hadn’t really used it much since then, except for the fact it’s moved twice with me.
This week, after being away from DeTour Village for nearly 50 years, the telescope came with my wife and me to our vacation rental house overlooking the St. Mary’s River.
It’s been well-used to observe nearly 30 vessels that passed our location.
It isn’t showing its age, however. My B&L is holding up very well, thank you, and is certainly ready for many more experiences.
This old telescope.
