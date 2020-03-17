ANGOLA — DeKalb County students won dozens of awards in the Tri-State Regional Science Fair, topped by 11 students who were selected to enter the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair.

This year’s regional fair was judged online, due to concerns about the novel coronavirus. Trine University released the results Saturday afternoon.

The statewide Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair also will be judged online, instead of in person at its usual site in Indianapolis.

These DeKalb County students were selected for the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair in its two age divisions:

• Grades 4-8 — Lydia Sullivan, grade 8, Eastside Junior-Senior High School; Silas Refner, grade 7, DeKalb Middle School; Taylor Davis Gibson, grade 5, James R. Watson Elementary School; Mara Keyes, grade 5, James R. Watson Elementary School.

• Senior Division — Sydney Hefty, grade 11, DeKalb High School; Atticus Refner, grade 11, DeKalb High School; Rowan Tinker, grade 10, Eastside Junior-Senior High School; Grace Weller and Dylan Raymond, grade 11, Garrett High School; Rebeka Grimm, grade 12, Lakewood Park Christian School; Clayton Brown, grade 9, DeKalb High School.

Silas Refner captured first place overall in the Junior Division, with Sullivan in second place. Gibson and Keyes placed first and second overall, respectively, in grade 5. Alexandria Baumgartner of McKenney-Harrison Elementary School placed first in grade 3, and Jameson Johnson of McKenney-Harrison placed first in grade 1.

The complete list of winners from DeKalb County schools:

Butler Elementary

Grade 5, Fifth Place — Rylan Moughler

Country Meadow Elementary School

Grade 3, Second Place — Everett Walter

American Criminal Justice Association, TAO Chapter, Elementary Division — Callen Lapham

DeKalb High School

Senior Chemistry, Third Place — Alana Morris

Senior Earth and Environmental Science, Second Place — Olivia Benbow

Senior Engineering, Fifth Place— Hannah Perry

Senior Engineering, Second Place — Keenan Brown

Senior Engineering, First Place — Clayton Brown

Senior Plant Sciences, Second Place — Atticus Refner

Senior Plant Sciences, First Place — Sydney Hefty

American Criminal Justice Association, TAO Chapter, Junior/Senior Division — Alana Morris

ASM Materials Education Foundation — Clayton Brown

Chi Epsilon, Senior Division — Clayton Brown

Genius Olympiad — Sydney Hefty and Atticus Refner

Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties, First Place — Olivia Benbow

National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) — Olivia Benbow

Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management, Senior — Alana Morris

Purdue College of Agriculture, Senior Division — Atticus Refner

Ricoh Sustainable Development Award — Sydney Hefty

Science Applications International Corporation, Senior Division — Atticus Refner

Stockholm Junior Water Prize Competition — Olivia Benbow

Trine University Math Club-Mathematical Association Student Chapter, Most Original Use of Mathematics — Clayton Brown

U.S. Agency for International Development — Clayton Brown

U.S. Air Force, Senior Division — Sydney Hefty

U.S. Metric Association — Keenan Brown

U.S. Office of Naval Research, Senior — Hannah Perry

Yale Science & Engineering Association — Sydney Hefty

Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, Senior Division — Sydney Hefty, Atticus Refner, Clayton Brown

DeKalb Middle School

Junior Animal Sciences, First Place — Silas Refner

Junior Earth and Environmental Science, Second Place — Matthias Hefty

Junior Plant Sciences, First Place — Titus Refner

Broadcom Masters Middle School Competition — Silas Refner, Titus Refner

Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, LaGrange, Steuben, and DeKalb counties, Second Place — Silas Refner

Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management, Junior — Matthias Hefty

Junior Division, First Place — Silas Refner

Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, Grades 4-8 — Silas Refner

Eastside Junior-Senior High School

Junior Behavioral and Social Sciences, Fifth Place — Nolan Baker

Junior Behavioral and Social Sciences, Fourth Place — Jayci Kitchen

Junior Behavioral and Social Sciences, Third Place — Addison Moughler

Junior Behavioral and Social Sciences, First Place — Lydia Sullivan

Junior Biochemistry, First Place — Ruby Bowker

Junior Chemistry, Second Place — Abby Evans

Junior Earth and Environmental Science, Fourth Place — Andrew Strong

Junior Mathematics, First Place — Robert Potter

Junior Microbiology, First Place — Addison Pfefferkorn

Junior Physics and Astronomy, Fourth Place — Lucas Lentz

Junior Plant Sciences, Second Place — Emma Brown

Senior Microbiology, First Place — Rowan Tinker

American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Senior Division — Rowan Tinker

American Psychological Association — Lydia Sullivan

Broadcom Masters Middle School Competition — Lydia Sullivan, Ruby Bowker, Robert Potter, Addison Pfefferkorn

David W. Ford & N. Maxine Ford Family, Junior Division — Andrew Strong

Science Applications International Corp., Junior Division— Robert Potter

Tri Beta, Xi Beta Chapter, Senior — Rowan Tinker

Trine University Future Forensic Scientists, Forensic Biology — Rowan Tinker

Junior Division, Second Place — Lydia Sullivan

Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, Grades 4-8 — Lydia Sullivan

Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, Senior Division — Rowan Tinker

Garrett High School

Senior Earth and Environmental Science, First Place — Grace Weller and Dylan Raymond

American Meteorological Society — Grace Weller and Dylan Raymond

Association for Women Geoscientists — Grace Weller

Stockholm Junior Water Prize Competition — Grace Weller and Dylan Raymond

Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, Senior Division — Grace Weller and Dylan Raymond

Garrett Middle School

Junior Animal Sciences, Fourth Place — Autumn Rigsby and Gabriella Devers

Junior Biomedical and Health Sciences, Fifth Place — Ari Hippensteel

Junior Computer Sciences, First Place — Mahlan Dircksen and Adam Burns

Junior Engineering, Third Place — Jack Faylor

Broadcom Masters Middle School Competition – Mahlan Dircksen and Adam Burns

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Junior Division, Second Place — Mahlan Dircksen and Adam Burns

Isaac Knapp Dental Society, Junior Division — Ari Hippensteel

Hamilton Community High School

Junior Behavioral and Social Sciences, Honorable Mention — Taryn Kintz

Junior Biomedical and Health Sciences, Honorable Mention — Maddie Nester

Junior Biomedical and Health Sciences, Fourth Place — Jagger Hurraw

Junior Computer Sciences, Second Place — Aaragorn Garrison

Junior Engineering, Fourth Place — Chase Olson

Senior Behavioral and Social Sciences, First Place — Morgan Stuckey

Senior Chemistry, Fourth Place — Sky Jackson

Senior Computer Sciences, First Place — Meghyn McMullen

Senior Engineering, Fourth Place — Oihane Cruz-Ramirez

Senior Engineering, Third Place — Garrett Farnham

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Senior Division, Second Place — Meghyn McMullen

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Senior Division, First Place — Oihane Cruz-Ramirez

U.S. Office of Naval Research, Senior — Garrett Farnham

J.E. Ober Elementary

Grade 1, Fourth Place — Kyler Zuehsow

Grade 3, Honorable Mention — Luke Zuehsow

James R. Watson Elementary School

Grade 1, Honorable Mention — Harper Lee

Grade 2, Third Place — Abigail Todd

Grade 4, Third Place — Colin Haupert

Grade 5, Second Place — Mara Keyes

Grade 5, First Place — Taylor Davis Gibson

Grade Five Special Award — Taylor Davis Gibson

Society of Women Engineers, Elementary Division — Harper Lee

Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, Grades 4-8 — Taylor Davis Gibson, Mara Keyes

Lakewood Park Christian School

Grade 1, Third Place — Jack Strasser

Grade 2, Honorable Mention — Dessa Witmer

Junior Earth and Environmental Science, Fifth Place — Corbin White

Junior Engineering, Second Place — Arwen Heimann

Senior Plant Sciences, Third Place — Rebeka Grimm

Chi Epsilon, Junior Division — Arwen Heimann

David W. Ford & N. Maxine Ford Family, Senior Division — Rebeka Grimm

Society of Women Engineers, Junior Division — Arwen Heimann

U.S. Office of Naval Research, Junior — Arwen Heimann

Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, Senior Division — Rebeka Grimm

McKenney-Harrison Elementary School

Grade 1, First Place — Jameson Johnson

Grade 2, Fifth Place — Laine Miller

Grade 3, First Place — Alexandria Baumgartner

Grade 4, Honorable Mention — Delia King

Grade 5, Honorable Mention — Stella Steury

Grade Three Special Award — Alexandria Baumgartner

Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management, Elementary — Jameson Johnson

Riverdale Elementary

Grade 1, Honorable Mention — Elsie Steury

Grade 5, Honorable Mention — Stella Dickerhoff

Saint Joseph School

Grade 3, Fourth Place — Isaac Hefty

Grade 4, Fifth Place — Emerson Sewelin

Waterloo Elementary

Grade 1, Second Place — Delilah Grandstaff

Grade 5, Honorable Mention — Kaeleigh Rathburn

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.