ANGOLA — DeKalb County students won dozens of awards in the Tri-State Regional Science Fair, topped by 11 students who were selected to enter the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair.
This year’s regional fair was judged online, due to concerns about the novel coronavirus. Trine University released the results Saturday afternoon.
The statewide Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair also will be judged online, instead of in person at its usual site in Indianapolis.
These DeKalb County students were selected for the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair in its two age divisions:
• Grades 4-8 — Lydia Sullivan, grade 8, Eastside Junior-Senior High School; Silas Refner, grade 7, DeKalb Middle School; Taylor Davis Gibson, grade 5, James R. Watson Elementary School; Mara Keyes, grade 5, James R. Watson Elementary School.
• Senior Division — Sydney Hefty, grade 11, DeKalb High School; Atticus Refner, grade 11, DeKalb High School; Rowan Tinker, grade 10, Eastside Junior-Senior High School; Grace Weller and Dylan Raymond, grade 11, Garrett High School; Rebeka Grimm, grade 12, Lakewood Park Christian School; Clayton Brown, grade 9, DeKalb High School.
Silas Refner captured first place overall in the Junior Division, with Sullivan in second place. Gibson and Keyes placed first and second overall, respectively, in grade 5. Alexandria Baumgartner of McKenney-Harrison Elementary School placed first in grade 3, and Jameson Johnson of McKenney-Harrison placed first in grade 1.
The complete list of winners from DeKalb County schools:
Butler Elementary
Grade 5, Fifth Place — Rylan Moughler
Country Meadow Elementary School
Grade 3, Second Place — Everett Walter
American Criminal Justice Association, TAO Chapter, Elementary Division — Callen Lapham
DeKalb High School
Senior Chemistry, Third Place — Alana Morris
Senior Earth and Environmental Science, Second Place — Olivia Benbow
Senior Engineering, Fifth Place— Hannah Perry
Senior Engineering, Second Place — Keenan Brown
Senior Engineering, First Place — Clayton Brown
Senior Plant Sciences, Second Place — Atticus Refner
Senior Plant Sciences, First Place — Sydney Hefty
American Criminal Justice Association, TAO Chapter, Junior/Senior Division — Alana Morris
ASM Materials Education Foundation — Clayton Brown
Chi Epsilon, Senior Division — Clayton Brown
Genius Olympiad — Sydney Hefty and Atticus Refner
Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties, First Place — Olivia Benbow
National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) — Olivia Benbow
Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management, Senior — Alana Morris
Purdue College of Agriculture, Senior Division — Atticus Refner
Ricoh Sustainable Development Award — Sydney Hefty
Science Applications International Corporation, Senior Division — Atticus Refner
Stockholm Junior Water Prize Competition — Olivia Benbow
Trine University Math Club-Mathematical Association Student Chapter, Most Original Use of Mathematics — Clayton Brown
U.S. Agency for International Development — Clayton Brown
U.S. Air Force, Senior Division — Sydney Hefty
U.S. Metric Association — Keenan Brown
U.S. Office of Naval Research, Senior — Hannah Perry
Yale Science & Engineering Association — Sydney Hefty
Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, Senior Division — Sydney Hefty, Atticus Refner, Clayton Brown
DeKalb Middle School
Junior Animal Sciences, First Place — Silas Refner
Junior Earth and Environmental Science, Second Place — Matthias Hefty
Junior Plant Sciences, First Place — Titus Refner
Broadcom Masters Middle School Competition — Silas Refner, Titus Refner
Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, LaGrange, Steuben, and DeKalb counties, Second Place — Silas Refner
Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management, Junior — Matthias Hefty
Junior Division, First Place — Silas Refner
Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, Grades 4-8 — Silas Refner
Eastside Junior-Senior High School
Junior Behavioral and Social Sciences, Fifth Place — Nolan Baker
Junior Behavioral and Social Sciences, Fourth Place — Jayci Kitchen
Junior Behavioral and Social Sciences, Third Place — Addison Moughler
Junior Behavioral and Social Sciences, First Place — Lydia Sullivan
Junior Biochemistry, First Place — Ruby Bowker
Junior Chemistry, Second Place — Abby Evans
Junior Earth and Environmental Science, Fourth Place — Andrew Strong
Junior Mathematics, First Place — Robert Potter
Junior Microbiology, First Place — Addison Pfefferkorn
Junior Physics and Astronomy, Fourth Place — Lucas Lentz
Junior Plant Sciences, Second Place — Emma Brown
Senior Microbiology, First Place — Rowan Tinker
American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Senior Division — Rowan Tinker
American Psychological Association — Lydia Sullivan
Broadcom Masters Middle School Competition — Lydia Sullivan, Ruby Bowker, Robert Potter, Addison Pfefferkorn
David W. Ford & N. Maxine Ford Family, Junior Division — Andrew Strong
Science Applications International Corp., Junior Division— Robert Potter
Tri Beta, Xi Beta Chapter, Senior — Rowan Tinker
Trine University Future Forensic Scientists, Forensic Biology — Rowan Tinker
Junior Division, Second Place — Lydia Sullivan
Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, Grades 4-8 — Lydia Sullivan
Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, Senior Division — Rowan Tinker
Garrett High School
Senior Earth and Environmental Science, First Place — Grace Weller and Dylan Raymond
American Meteorological Society — Grace Weller and Dylan Raymond
Association for Women Geoscientists — Grace Weller
Stockholm Junior Water Prize Competition — Grace Weller and Dylan Raymond
Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, Senior Division — Grace Weller and Dylan Raymond
Garrett Middle School
Junior Animal Sciences, Fourth Place — Autumn Rigsby and Gabriella Devers
Junior Biomedical and Health Sciences, Fifth Place — Ari Hippensteel
Junior Computer Sciences, First Place — Mahlan Dircksen and Adam Burns
Junior Engineering, Third Place — Jack Faylor
Broadcom Masters Middle School Competition – Mahlan Dircksen and Adam Burns
Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Junior Division, Second Place — Mahlan Dircksen and Adam Burns
Isaac Knapp Dental Society, Junior Division — Ari Hippensteel
Hamilton Community High School
Junior Behavioral and Social Sciences, Honorable Mention — Taryn Kintz
Junior Biomedical and Health Sciences, Honorable Mention — Maddie Nester
Junior Biomedical and Health Sciences, Fourth Place — Jagger Hurraw
Junior Computer Sciences, Second Place — Aaragorn Garrison
Junior Engineering, Fourth Place — Chase Olson
Senior Behavioral and Social Sciences, First Place — Morgan Stuckey
Senior Chemistry, Fourth Place — Sky Jackson
Senior Computer Sciences, First Place — Meghyn McMullen
Senior Engineering, Fourth Place — Oihane Cruz-Ramirez
Senior Engineering, Third Place — Garrett Farnham
Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Senior Division, Second Place — Meghyn McMullen
Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Senior Division, First Place — Oihane Cruz-Ramirez
U.S. Office of Naval Research, Senior — Garrett Farnham
J.E. Ober Elementary
Grade 1, Fourth Place — Kyler Zuehsow
Grade 3, Honorable Mention — Luke Zuehsow
James R. Watson Elementary School
Grade 1, Honorable Mention — Harper Lee
Grade 2, Third Place — Abigail Todd
Grade 4, Third Place — Colin Haupert
Grade 5, Second Place — Mara Keyes
Grade 5, First Place — Taylor Davis Gibson
Grade Five Special Award — Taylor Davis Gibson
Society of Women Engineers, Elementary Division — Harper Lee
Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, Grades 4-8 — Taylor Davis Gibson, Mara Keyes
Lakewood Park Christian School
Grade 1, Third Place — Jack Strasser
Grade 2, Honorable Mention — Dessa Witmer
Junior Earth and Environmental Science, Fifth Place — Corbin White
Junior Engineering, Second Place — Arwen Heimann
Senior Plant Sciences, Third Place — Rebeka Grimm
Chi Epsilon, Junior Division — Arwen Heimann
David W. Ford & N. Maxine Ford Family, Senior Division — Rebeka Grimm
Society of Women Engineers, Junior Division — Arwen Heimann
U.S. Office of Naval Research, Junior — Arwen Heimann
Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, Senior Division — Rebeka Grimm
McKenney-Harrison Elementary School
Grade 1, First Place — Jameson Johnson
Grade 2, Fifth Place — Laine Miller
Grade 3, First Place — Alexandria Baumgartner
Grade 4, Honorable Mention — Delia King
Grade 5, Honorable Mention — Stella Steury
Grade Three Special Award — Alexandria Baumgartner
Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management, Elementary — Jameson Johnson
Riverdale Elementary
Grade 1, Honorable Mention — Elsie Steury
Grade 5, Honorable Mention — Stella Dickerhoff
Saint Joseph School
Grade 3, Fourth Place — Isaac Hefty
Grade 4, Fifth Place — Emerson Sewelin
Waterloo Elementary
Grade 1, Second Place — Delilah Grandstaff
Grade 5, Honorable Mention — Kaeleigh Rathburn
