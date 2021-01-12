BUTLER — Officers of the DeKalb Eastern school board all were re-elected to their positions in a meeting Monday night.
Continuing in their roles for 2021 are Leon Steury, president; Craig Davis, vice president; and Sherri Strock, secretary.
Four of the seven board members took their oaths of office for new, four-year terms — Phil Carpenter, Matthew Snyder, Davis and Steury.
Snyder was newly elected in November to represent Newville, Stafford and Troy townships. Davis was re-elected to represent the City of Butler, and Steury was re-elected for the Spencer Township seat. All three were unopposed on the November ballot.
Carpenter, who represents Concord Township, did not run for re-election. Because no other candidate filed for the Concord seat, Carpenter can continue as a board member.
The board reappointed Maria Conwell as school district treasurer and Aaron Willard as athletic director.
Administrators reported on three projects expected to be completed by end of this month:
• the Eastside Thunderdome roof;
• Butler Elementary School east entrances (wall coverings and flooring); and
• the Eastside Media Center (furniture is scheduled to be installed Wednesday).
The Activate Clinic, which replaced the mobile clinic, is located to the west of the high school and began operations last week for employees.
The board heard that the Families First Coronavirus Response Act expired Dec 31. As a result, schools no longer are required to provide employees with leave due to COVID-19. However, DeKalb Eastern will continue to provide COVID-related leaves.
“From the beginning we have tried going above and beyond baseline FFCRA leave requirements and will continue to do the same here in this situation,” said a statement from the school administration.
