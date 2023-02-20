S.R. 1 to close in St. Joe
ST. JOE — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced S.R. 1 will close next week in St. Joe for a construction project.
Starting on or after Feb. 27, crews will begin a pavement replacement and stormwater project between C.R. 64 and C.R. 63, INDOT said in a news release.
Work is scheduled to be completed by mid-September. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.
During the closure, drivers are asked to use the posted detour of S.R. 8 and Interstate 69 or seek an alternate route. Local traffic will have access during construction.
