ST. JOE — Riverdale Elementary School has announced student awards for the 2019-2020 school year.
Awards are based on three grading periods. There will not be an fourth-quarter honor roll, school officials said.
Kayli Burns was valedictorian of the sixth grade, with Nolan Baker and Johnny Buss as co-salutatorians.
Robert Potter achieved perfect attendance each year from kindergarten through sixth grade.
These students received gold Presidential Awards for Educational Excellence: Nolan Baker, Kayli Burns, Johnny Buss, Parker Goldner, Reagan Ioor, Lucas Lentz and Andrew Strong.
These students received silver Presidential Awards for Educational Achievement: Linkin Carter, Leighton Crow, James Hartleroad, Carter Helbert, Paige Kreischer, Sam Pittman, Robert Potter, Reese Shull, McKenna Spencer, Jayden Wallingford and Carter West.
