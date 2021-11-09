340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday
Holiday hours
The library will be closed Thursday in observance of Veterans Day.
Upcoming activities
• An after school snack club will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15.
• Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to sign up for a teen yoga class from 4-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
• Chair yoga classes will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• Stretch and move classes have returned. Classes are from 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursday. Sign up at the circulation desk.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
New materials available
DVD: “PAW Patrol.” “The Crown: Season 4.”
Large print: “Lightning Strike” (Cork O’Connor series) by William Kent Krueger. “The Other Passenger” by Louise Candlish. “The Santa Suit” by Mary Kay Andrews.
Teen: “Zero O’Clock” by C.J. Farley. “Gilded” by Marissa Meyer.
Literature and fiction: “A Christmas Legacy” by Anne Perry. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich.
Mysteries and thrillers: “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly.
Audio books: “Damnation Spring” by Ash Davidson. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber. “Forgiving Paris” by Karen Kingsbury. “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” by Mary Roach. “No One Goes Alone” by Erik Larson. “The Beatryce Prophecy” by Kate DiCamillo. “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family” by Ron Howard and Clint Howard.
StoryTime
Toddler Time, for ages 2 years and under is from 10-10:30 a.m. each Thursday. Tiny Tales, for ages 3-5 years, is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Monday. StoryTime for ages 3 and up is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. each Monday.
Adult take-and-make
The library has introduced take-and-make crafts for adults. Participants must be 18 or older to participate.
A new craft will be introduced the first day of each month.
The November craft is a Christmas/Hanukkah/winter hoop.
Library is fine-free
The Butler Public Library is fine-free on all loaned items, except WiFi hot spots.
For more information on how the program works, contact the library.
Credit/debit changes
There is a $5 minimum requirement for each transaction for patrons using a debit or credit card at the library.
The library accepts cash, check, debit and credit cards for transactions to best fit the needs of all patrons.
Shot assistance offered
People who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance.
Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours for assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.