To the editor:
The Butler Police Department completed its annual "Shop with a Cop" event on Dec. 17 and 18. Butler Police took 16 families shopping with 41 kids.
We had a great time and started out at the Thompson Block building with our pizza party for all involved, and then we headed over to Walmart to do our shopping.
The kids all had a great time and we had some great families and kids to work with. I will never get over watching the kids be able to buy almost anything they wanted. Some of them had lists already made up and didn't waste any time crossing items off of their lists.
This is a very successful program for our department, and the community. It is hard to believe that we see this much support but I am glad that we do. Butler is a very giving community for no larger that we are. Many of these kids would have nothing to very little for Christmas, if not for this much-needed program.
This was our 12th year taking kids shopping, and I will always remember all of the smiling faces and hugs that I get to enjoy. I want to give a special Thank You out to all of our sponsors that make this program possible. Without them, none of this would be possible.
Special thank you to sponsors Tri-Wall, Kitchen's Body Shop, Service Steel, Johnson's Funeral Home, Butler One Stop, Butler Dental Group, CJ Automotive, Butler Creative Touch, Butler American Legion Post 202, The Party Store, Magic Coil, Erwin Auto, Heidtman Steel, Brown & Company, Therma-Tru, New Millennium Building Systems, Butler United Methodist Men's Group, Wayne McNabb, Collins Tavern, Robert Beck, Worker's World, Sondra Phillips, Kaiser's, DeKalb Molded Plastics, Steel Dynamics, Janus International and Color-Master.
Thanks,
Chief Jim Nichols
Butler Police Department
