These tickets were paid in Butler City Court April 21-28. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Raymond C. Abagat, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
Amin A.A. Abdullah, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Daeshane L. Batson, Indianapolis, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Bruce R. Blaker, Auburn, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (AUB).
Logan E. Bolen, Auburn, speeding, $165 (DC).
Bradford L. Bont, Grand Rapids, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Ian N. Broderick, Huntington, speeding, $150 (DC).
Kristian D. Brown, Fort Wayne, expired registration, $150 (AUB).
Mackenzie M. Browning, Auburn, driving left of center, $165 (AUB).
Sue A. Buehrer, Angola, failure to stop at through highway, $171 (WPD).
Megan M. Buuck, Monroeville, distracted driving, $171 (DC).
Laurie M. Campbell, Auburn, failure to provide proof of insurance, $235 (WPD).
Gary L. Carver, Douglasville, Georgia, speeding, $150 (DC).
Dillon P. Cassidy, Kendallville, expired plates, $150 (WPD).
Lucas E. Clevenger, Auburn, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
Edward J. Conboy, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
Craig A. Cook, Lakewood Ranch, Florida, speeding, $150 (DC).
Mark R. Dennis, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
Samuel T. Erman, Fremont, speeding, $150 (DC).
Rachel M. Frye, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
Grace M. Fyfe, Ann Arbor, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Fernando Gamas, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (GPD).
Melissa A. Harris, Auburn, speeding, $171 (WPD).
David E. Hawkins, Lima, Ohio, log book not current, $235 (ISP).
Dumond J. Henderson, West Chester, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kevin J. Herschberger, Shipshewana, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Rodney L. Hicks, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jesse Hoeffel, Fort Wayne, false and fictitious plate, $150 (ISP).
Ricky H. Howell, Botkins, Ohio, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Alec L. Jackson, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $150 (AUB).
Shanae N. James, Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $175 (ISP).
Than Jao, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
Justin K. Johnson, Angola, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Charlene M. Jordan, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Michael W. Lane, Mount Sterling, Kentucky, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jaykob L. Levitz, Garrett, failure to change address on license, $175 (GPD).
Bradley H. Lloyd, Westland, Michigan, distracted driving, $171 (DC).
Jonah A. Lockard, Winfield, Illinois, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Kole J. Lounsbury, LaGrange, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Corbin J. Marr, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jonathan D. Martin, Leo, speeding, $150 (DC).
Makayla F.B. McFeely, Fremont, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Robert T. McMain, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Mark A. Miller, Ashley, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
Corbin M. Moore, Angola, speeding, $171 (BPD).
El Ngoc H. Nguyen, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Koh Ong, Indianapolis, open container violation, $171 (DC).
Brittany J. Parker, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Colton D. Grandbois-Patrick, Auburn, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Julian A. Powell, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
Chase L. Presley, Hamilton, driving while suspended, $235 (BPD).
Brian D. Psuray, Auburn, distracted driving, $171 (AUB).
Tanner J. Quackenbush, Gas City, speeding, $150 (DC).
Beth A. Riecke, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jason T. Rohrbach, Auburn, distracted driving, $171 (AUB).
Ricky L. Rothgeb, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC).
Lauren N. Schnegelsberger, Batavia, Ohio, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Mariah L. Schrock, Angola, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Jamie L. Shumaker, Butler, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
Mason B. Slone, Auburn, failure to stop at through highway, $171 (AUB); no valid driver’s license, $150 (AUB).
Victoria M.B. Sorrone, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
Kyle A. Spencer, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
Melvin G. Stayner, Angola, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Christy D. Thews, Angola, speeding, $172 (BPD).
Kendra J. Thurston, Butler, speeding, $171 (DC).
Miranda R. Townsend, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Danny E. Weimer, Garrett, distracted driving, $171 (DC).
Heather M. Wilcox, Fremont, speeding, $175 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
