AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in February in DeKalb County.
Joshua Anthony Swallows, 38, Butler and Misty Dawn Mercer, 30, Butler.
Stephen Ramon Watson, 48, Butler and Sara Ann Ring, 42, Butler.
Dustin Ray Murray, 34, Garrett and Hailey Kristine Hazelett, 28, Grabill.
Kevin Lee McDowell, 60, Auburn and Alisa Dawn Smith, 54, Auburn.
Brian Jay Springer, 63, Auburn and Rhoda Ann Springer, 68, Fort Wayne.
Alexander David Phams, 21, Indianapolis and Alena Elizabeth Cutshall, 22, Avilla.
Cody Allen Black, 25, Butler and Carly Ann Sneary, 20, Butler.
Christopher Aaron Stairhime, 27, Auburn and Carlie Rose Lich, 22, Auburn.
Caleb Lee Beagle, 23, Hamilton and Tori Renee Getts, 24, Hamilton.
Dale Wayne Baker, 44, Auburn and Amber Yuhn Hee Lauke, 50, Auburn.
Austin Michael High, 26, Corunna and Katelyn Michelle Woehnker, 26, Auburn.
Mark Phillip McGhee, 44, Auburn and Carrie Anne Bard, 40, Auburn.
