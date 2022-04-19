BUTLER — Butler firefighters will have upgraded tools with which to save lives.
Monday, the Board of Works approved the purchase of two automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) for $3,115 from Stryker Corp. of Kalamazoo, Michigan.
The fire department will trade in two AED units. Butler currently has five AEDs, carried on all the big trucks plus the medical response unit, Fire Chief Jeff Shultz explained.
The new unit will be compatible with an external cardiopulmonary resuscitation device the department is looking to purchase.
Batteries are no longer being made for the current units, and Parkview DeKalb hospital can no longer download the information from the devices.
Pads for the current AEDs also have a two-year lifespan. Pads for the new AEDs will last up to four years.
“It’s time to start upgrading,” Shultz said.
Board members also approved a $4,685 bid from Baldus to make broadband and software upgrades for the fire department’s electronic sign.
In other business, City Planner Vivian Likes outlined improvement location permit guidelines.
Some recent private projects have involved digging underground, which requires a call to 811 so buried utilities can be located.
“When we get utility locate requests — if someone is expanding a driveway, putting up a fence, anything requiring an improvement location permit — I am contacting those property owners and informing them a permit is required,” Likes explained.
“Sometimes, we’ll find that they are doing major remodeling. We’ll do an improvement location permit to verify it’s not taking a single-family residence and converting it into a multi-family residence.”
The DeKalb County Building Department is also contacted to conduct an inspection of the work.
“In case anyone calls from your districts and says, ‘Hey, Vivian called me from the city,’ we’re doing that basically for safety purposes,” she said.
“If they’re they’re digging in an easement and they cut a line or something or they get hurt, that’s not good.”
Later, the City Council heard a mosquito control presentation from Jim Carper of Carper Farm Supply of Ashley. Butler has contracted with Carper Farm Supply for many years. City officials will consider his proposal at a future meeting.
Carper explained that he tries to fog every 10-12 days but will do so more often as needed. In addition, depending on weather conditions, he may stop for a period of time during an application or delay it to another night if wind is causing the spray to immediately rise.
“I may spray tonight, and three nights later, mosquitoes are back again because wind blew in a batch of mosquitoes,” Carper said. “We like to fog every 10-12 days if the weather is correct, depending on what happens in between.
“If the mosquitoes get real, real bad, we may do a three-day and a three-day to kill the cycle,” he explained. A mosquito cycle typically lasts 30 days. Female mosquitoes may lay up to 300 eggs at a time.
“Standing water is our worst enemy,” Carper said. “If anybody has tires, old swimming pools, the kiddie pools — anything that has standing water in it — that is a mosquito heaven.”
In other business, the City Council approved three ordinances by 5-0 votes.
Council members approved the second reading of an ordinance that will slightly tweak the council districts for more equal representation.
The new map means District 1 would have 651 residents, District 2 would have 660 residents, District 3 would have 655 residents and District 4 would have 669 residents. Currently, the difference between Districts 1 and 4 is 29%. By law, the deviation can’t exceed 10%.
An ordinance to amend the city’s parking fine was approved on second reading.
The first violation will result in a $10 fine. The second violation within a calendar year includes a $25 fine. The third violation in a calendar year carries a $100 fine.
More than three parking violations within a calendar year will result in the vehicle owner being summoned to appear in Butler City Court.
Public hearings on those ordinances will take place May 2.
The council approved the third reading of a bond ordinance to pay for upcoming sewage works system improvements.
At the council’s April 4 meeting, City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh read a summary of a 24-page ordinance.
The ordinance creates separate sewage works construction and sewage works improvement accounts for the work. The cost of the project is not to exceed $6.3 million.
Council members also approved five tax abatement statement of benefit reports — one from Color-Master and four from Multimatic.
Industries receiving tax abatements are required to submit annual reports that outline employment figures and salaries paid.
Mayor Mike Hartman announced he has appointed Justin Smith to the Butler Redevelopment Commission.
The Butler/Wilmington Township Fire Territory board of directors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at the fire station, 700 W. Main St.
