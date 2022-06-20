ST. JOE — No injuries were reported when flames caused heavy damage to a rural St. Joe home Sunday evening.
The fire was reported at 6925 C.R. 62, just east of S.R. 101, at 10:52 p.m., prompting the response of approximately 25 firefighters from several departments.
Spencerville Assistant Fire Chief McKenna Fry said no one was home when the fire broke out. Firefighters found heavy flames rolling from the southeast corner of the two-story, wood-frame construction home.
Firefighters were able to get a good knockdown on the blaze, Fry said. The situation was placed under control at 12:53 a.m., but firefighters remained at the scene until nearly 3 a.m.
Southeast Fire (Spencerville and Concord Township) crews were assisted by firefighters from Jackson Township and Butler on the initial response and later from Northeast Fire of Allen County and Hicksville, Ohio firefighters. A Parkview EMS assisted at the scene. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department assisted with traffic control.
An investigator from the Indiana State Fire Marshal's office was at the scene Monday morning to try to determine the cause of the blaze.
