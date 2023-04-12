340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Website: butlerpubliclibrary.net
Upcoming activities
• Parents of children 5 years of age and under are invited to the library for a tiny tot art program at 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 17. Children will create art with non-toxic paint, plastic wrap and a blank canvas.
• The library will host author Phil Moser at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. Moser is the author of “Free and Fearless: The Amazing Impact of One Precious Life.” He will talk about his daughter Brittany and how her short life made a difference to him and many others.
• The library is collecting cardboard egg cartons for a craft this summer. Feel free to drop off your clean, empty cartons at the library.
• OneDrive is no longer active. As an alternative, the library suggests downloading the Libby app. Patrons can access all of their eLibrary resources through Libby. Patrons needing assistance are asked to see a staff member.
Youth activities
• Graphic novel night, grades 3-5, 4:40-5:40 p.m. each Monday.
Adult and family activities
• There will be a quilters meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A quilting weekend is planned for Friday through Sunday.
• Tai chi classes take place at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open. New students can begin at any time. Classes are priced at $60 for six weeks.
• Chair yoga meets at 9 a.m. each Tuesday. Cost is $15 for six weeks.
• Visit Ms. Teya for the weekly children’s craft.
• Beginners’ book club (grades K-2) meets at 3:30 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• The Tall Tales book club (grades 3-5) meets at 4:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• Toddler Time (ages 0-2 years) meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday the library is open.
General information
Library card applications may be found on the Services page at the top of the library’s website.
Questions can be submitted through the library’s website about materials and services. A staff member will respond to inquiries.
WiFi is available to library patrons from the parking lot. To receive the best quality, visitors are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
