Blood drive coming to Butler Wednesday
BUTLER — The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway.
Butler Movies in the Park schedule
BUTLER — Butler’s Movies in the Park series continues Friday and Aug. 13 in South Side Park.
Movies will begin around 9:30 p.m. each night. There will be free popcorn and bottled water. Visitors are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Upcoming movies are “Facing the Giants” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
The series is sponsored by the Butler Parks and Recreation Board, the Butler Public Library, Butler Police Department and Eastpoint Church.
Cross country fundraiser is Saturday
BUTLER — The Eastside cross country team will host a fundraising event in partnership with Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday or until sold out by the stoplight in Butler.
Chicken quarters and halves and meals are available. Meals include baked beans. All proceeds will be donated to the Eastside cross country team.
More information can be found at gumps-smokin-bbq.square.site.
Youth Center sets hours
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Teen nights, for those in seventh grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
Everything is free at the youth center, organizers noted.
Butler lists meetings
BUTLER — The Board of Works meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The Common Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. the first and third Monday.
St. Joe lists meetings
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It may be reached by phone 337-5449.
Eastpoint Church meets each Sunday
Eastpoint Community Church now hosts dinner church at 4 p.m. each Sunday at the Cupbearer Cafe, 111 S. Broadway in Butler. Dinner church includes live music, a short gospel story, prayer and a community dinner.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items by noon Friday to jjones@kpcmedia.com or call 925-2611, ext. 2547. Send mail to The Star, Attn: Butler Bulletin, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
