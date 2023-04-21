BUTLER — The Butler Board of Works pored over some quotes, but even those quotes contained some unknowns at Monday’s meeting.
South Side Park turns 20 this year, and some of the original equipment needs to be replaced.
Playgrounds by Leathers & Associates of Jupiter, Florida, from which Butler purchased the original equipment, submitted a quote in November for $143,724 if their employees do all of the work. If Butler provides the labor, that cost could come down to $95,500. Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said the city still has some questions pertaining to those quotes. The parks department has had individuals offer to help, Eck said.
The city’s water tower is due for needed maintenance this summer, but the Indiana Department of Environmental Management is requiring a sample tap be installed.
While it remains to be determined, if existing conduit can be used, the cost will be $8,848. If the conduit can’t be used, Eck said the price to install new would be $13,420.
The Board of Works approved the quotes, with the final cost to be determined.
The board issued a notice to proceed to LC United Painting to paint the water tower and make some repairs in June. That company submitted a $247,000 quote for the work.
For $77,100, Wessler Engineering was hired to write a grant on the city’s behalf to the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Community Crossings grant program. Eck said the city intends to apply for the maximum $1 million grant, with Butler responsible for a 20% local match.
Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning said both of the city’s clarifiers are now operational following repairs.
With the departure of City Superintendent Eric Dohner, Butler does not have a certified operator for the water department. Mayor Mike Hartman is working with IDEM for a provisional operator.
Board members approved a $3,500 quote from Peerless Midwest to inspect the iron removal plant.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said the new Dodge Durango has arrived. All of the equipment has been installed with the exception of a GPS tracking unit.
City Planner Vivian Likes said repairs and renovations are nearly complete at the three-story Broadway Efficiencies apartments. Once finished, owners will apply for an occupancy permit.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said Butler has received an application from an individual to purchase a vacant lot in the 400 block of East Liberty Street. Before the lot may be sold, an appraisal must be conducted, he said.
Hollabaugh said he has received title search information on the former Engineered Materials building. He told the Board of Works he will send notices to all individuals who hold an interest in the property. Butler is trying to acquire the tax deed to the property.
The board approved updating the city’s employee handbook.
The opening day parade for the Bobcat Youth League is 9 a.m. Saturday, May 6. The parade will go from the American Legion post to Hathaway Park and Nemo Leibold Field.
Lanning told the City Council that Butler will offer electronics recycling on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event will take place at the wastewater treatment plant on East Green Street. More information will be shared later.
