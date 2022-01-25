With the recent nostalgia basketball games in the old Butler High School gymnasium, I decided to thumb through some of the pre-consolidation history my dad and I have compiled.
Most of it pertains to the Butler Windmills, as I have limited information about the Riverdale Comets and even less about the St. Joe Tigers and Spencerville Red Raiders.
I’m using years ending in 1 and 2 in this exercise.
In the 1920-1921 season, the Butler Windmills, coached by Ray Fleenor, finished with a win-loss record of 6-11. They scored 430 points, an average of 25.3 points per contest while allowing 428.
The 1931-1932 Windmills compiled an impressive record of 13-5, one of the best ever in school history to that point. Coached by John R. Moore, Butler’s team was a low-scoring one, averaging just over 21 points per game.
These Windmills made their mark on the defensive side of the court, allowing just 14.2 points per game. They held Edgerton, Ohio and LaGrange to nine points each and several others to 10 or 11. Only Auburn, scoring 30 points in the sectional, eclipsed 25 points against Butler that season.
Of interest, in those days, after every made basket, play returned to center court for a jump ball. The NCAA eliminated that rule for the 1937-1938 season.
Moving ahead, the 1941-1942 season was the first big season in terms of Windmills’ success.
That season, they beat county teams Ashley, Auburn and Garrett twice each, and Spencerville and Waterloo once while winning the school’s only sectional championship.
In sectional play, Butler defeated Garrett, Metz, Ashley and Auburn. In those days, you had to win four games to win a sectional — before losing to Wolf Lake in the Fort Wayne Regional.
Those Windmills, under the direction of coach Cletus Jenkins, scored just under 36 points per game while giving up just over 30 points a contest.
Billy Knox was the team’s leading scorer with 211 points, including eight games in double figures. Robert Dielman (151 points) and Robert Smith (149) ranked second and third in scoring. Smith scored 22 points in the sectional win over Auburn.
The Spencerville Red Raiders would finish that season with an 11-10 record, which includes a loss to an alumni team, most likely an exhibition contest.
Spencerville racked up 685 points for an average of 32.6 points while allowing 661. The Red Raiders put up a season-high 52 points against Hamilton. They also defeated Salem Center and St. Joe twice. Those Red Raiders swept Steuben County teams Angola, Ashley, Metz and Pleasant Lake.
The 1941-1942 St. Joe Tigers posted seven victories, one of which came against Fort Wayne Concordia. St. Joe’s biggest single-game total for the season was 64 points against Scott Center. The Tigers also defeated Harlan twice, plus Ashley, Metz and Farmer, Ohio.
The 1951-1952 St. Joe team, guided by coach James Tatlock, won 15 games, the most I have uncovered in my research.
Those Tigers knocked off Hamilton, Harlan, Scott Center, Spencerville and Woodburn twice each. They also defeated Ashley, Churubusco, Metz, Pleasant Lake and Ney, Ohio during the course of the season.
St. Joe closed out the regular season with six straight victories, but was no match for Auburn, losing 59-33 in sectional play.
The 1951-1952 Windmills, guided by Frank Clark, finished 13-10.
One of the most talked about games that season was the Butler-Auburn game.
The Red Devils won the contest 7-4. The Windmills opted to hold the ball for long stretches of play. Loren Beard and Olen “Buzz” Everetts scored two points each to account for Butler’s scoring.
For the season, Jack Maxton was the Windmills’ leading scorer with 243 points. Four others surpassed the 100-point mark for the season. Beard was next with 196 points and Everetts finished with 128. Walter Slentz had 160 points and Ron Rosenberry had 151.
While the 1951-1952 Red Raiders were just 5-15, they could put points on the board. They had five straight games over 50 points. They scored 60 points twice and 70 points twice.
Spencerville’s high game was 72; opponent Salem Center tallied 78. The Red Raiders were 70-59 winners over Woodburn. They twice beat Coesse, located in Whitley County — now part of Columbia City — Churubusco and Hamilton during the season.
Moving onto the 1961-1962 season, the Windmills, led by coach Richard Gorrell, finished 12-10.
That year, Butler got hot late, defeating Woodlan, Avilla and Orland in three of its final four regular season games. The Windmills carried that hot streak into the post-season, beating Riverdale, Fremont and Garrett to reach the sectional championship. Angola, however, ended Butler’s title hopes 63-57.
Five players topped the 100-point mark for the season. Four surpassed 200 points and Larry Betz and Larry “Red” Walter, led the way, each scoring 308 points for the season. Dale Parkison was next with 270 points, followed by Lloyd “Pugs” Beard at 248 and Jack Hoffer with 118.
Betz scored more than 20 points six different times that season and Walter had four 20-point games. Beard had two and Hoffer had one.
The 1961-1962 Riverdale Comets were guided by first-year coach Don Stephens, who took over for long-time mentor Price Brookfield.
Stephens’ first team finished 2-19, with wins over Wolf Lake (51-34) and Avilla (46-44). The Comets’ schedule included Arcola, Butler, Harlan, Rome City, Salem Center and Edon, Ohio.
Stephens would go on to be the first reserve boys basketball coach and the school’s first baseball coach when Butler and Riverdale consolidated to create Eastside for the 1963-1964 school year.
