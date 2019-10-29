BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., held its seventh annual Sports-A-Thon all-nighter challenge Oct. 11-12 to raise funds for United Way of DeKalb County.
This year, the youth center set a record for most children participating, with 27. Those children raised over $900 and set two new sports challenge records.
Devin Czaja was the Basketball Free Throw Challenge champion, making 24 baskets in five minutes. Michael Fodge and Patrick McMahon tied for second place, each making 21 baskets. Lexi Snyder was third with 14 baskets.
Nolan Davis was the Jump Rope Challenge champion, breaking his own challenge record with 374 consecutive jumps. Lexi Snyder was second with 67 consecutive jumps. Eathan Snyder was third with 56 consecutive jumps.
Shelby McMahon was the Walk-A-Thon Challenge champion, walking nonstop for 4 hours and 41 minutes, setting a new challenge record. Akira Geeraedts was second, walking 4 hours 38 minutes, also breaking the previous record. Third place went to Kinley Stilley, who walked for 4 hours and 37 minutes, also breaking the previous record.
David Beard brought in the most donations for the United Way with $135. He earned a Walmart gift card from the youth center budget, not from the United Way donation.
Everyone enjoyed starting the all-nighter with Pizza Hut pizza and ending with a delicious breakfast made by Cathy and Layna. Each child was given a balloon, a box of candy of their choice and giant lollipop for participating.
A special THANK YOU to our volunteers for their sacrifice of time and energy for the all-nighter to be done: Lathan and Layna Snyder, Cathy Snyder and Les and Cindy Snyder.
Organizers also wish to thank everyone who donated to the children for United Way and for allowing them to participate, and to thank all 27 children that brought in the donations and participated: Lexi Snyder, Eathan Snyder, Thyane Cannon, Nolan Davis, Harper Davis, Cole Thimlar, Quinten Morrow, Brighton McPherson, Monica Petre, David Beard, Michael Fodge, Kinley Stilley, Sienna Stilley, Johannes Geeraedts, Akira Geeraedts, Neil McMahon, Kaydance McMahon, Braydn McCloskey, Randall Richardson, Olivia Geeraedts, Shelby McMahon, Patrick McMahon, Kaiden Czaja, Devin Czaja and Reighlynn Leato.
