BUTLER — Teamwork and believing in each other is evident as Eastside swimmers Chloe Buss, Laney Millay, Madison Rohm and Morgyn Willibey talk about their season to date.
“We really get along and we really support each other,” Millay said. “We’re always there for each other.
“It’s really a big deal when we accomplish something big like winning a relay or winning an event.”
Because the team is so small, necessity has been the mother of invention.
Like last year, Eastside’s swimmers followed DeKalb’s schedule, traveling to meets with their neighbors to the west.
“Since we’re so small, like for rides, we’ve just had to be thrown in together,” Buss said. “We work together better than any other team does.”
“We’re almost like a family,” said Willibey, who like Millay, is a first-year swimmer. “We’re inseparable. You see us at the end of the pool cheering our swimmers on.”
“We’re just a huge family,” Rohm said. “Since we share a pool with DeKalb, we’re also close with them. We get along so good.
“You’re always making new friends all the time, whether you’re with the same team or you’re competing against them,” she said. “It’s just the atmosphere.”
While Buss and Rohm swam last year, four swimmers allow the girls to compete in relays. This will be the first time Eastside has competed as a team.
Their biggest event of the season — the Concord Sectional at Dunlap — is just days away.
Preliminary round action begins Thursday, with consolation and finals on Saturday for the opportunity to compete in the state finals Feb. 25 and 26 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.
Event winners and any swimmer who equals or betters the state time standard in an event qualifies for the state meet, and the next fastest number of contestants that would bring the number of contestants in each event to 32 also advance to state.
“We just expect to drop times,” Rohm said. “We’ve never raced some of these schools in relays before so we don’t know, but we’re going to try our best and see where we go from there.”
“We don’t know what we’re getting ourselves into,” Willibey said. “Hopefully, we can just drop times and improve on everything.”
“We’re just really excited about it,” Buss said. “We’re all going to support each other and get through it.”
“Not only is it my first year of relays, it’s my first year of swimming,” Millay said. “I’m super excited. I’ve never been sectionals.
“We’re going to do great,” she said. “We just have the spirit and we’re really a great team.”
Rohm’s favorite events are the 100-meter butterfly and 200-meter freestyle. Willibey likes the 500-meter freestyle, which consists of 20 laps.
While she hasn’t competed in it this year, Buss said the 50-meter freestyle is her favorite. Otherwise, she said the 500-meter freestyle tops her list. Millay picks the 100-meter backstroke.
Rohm just established a new personal record at 1:14.8 in the 100 butterfly in a recent meet with DeKalb at South Adams. Buss has the best times in program history in the 50-meter freestyle (28.41 seconds, set last year) and 500 freestyle (6:12.74, set in the DeKalb/South Adams meet.
The young ladies set a new record in the 200-meter medley relay at 2:35.81 in the DeKalb/South Adams meet. Earlier this year, they swam 2:15.49 in the 200-meter freestyle relay.
The girls are appreciative of head coach Ty Getts and coaches at DeKalb for their support and cooperation.
The quartet have friends who have expressed interest in swimming next year. Buss and Willibey have younger brothers — both eighth-graders — who plan to swim next season as well.
“The biggest question we get is, ‘We have a swim team?’ Millay said. “It’s a very difficult sport, but once you get into it, you just love it.”
