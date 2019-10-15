BUTLER — Butler’s City Council approved the final reading of an ordinance regulating mobile food vendors and salesmen at its Oct. 7 meeting.
No one appeared at a public hearing prior to the third reading.
The ordinance passed 4-0, with Ron Baker, Beth Chrisman, Tammy Davis and Jerry Eldridge voting for it. Council president Eric Johnson was not present.
Before the end of the year, the City Council could consider an ordinance regulating the use of drones.
In talks with the Butler Police Department, City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said there have been two recent incidents involving drones.
While there are state and federal regulations in place regarding drones, Hollabaugh said the only community he could find with an ordinance in place is the City of Fort Wayne.
City and government agencies using drones are exempt in Fort Wayne’s ordinance. Private drone users must register with the Federal Aviation Administration, he said.
In one instance, Police Chief Jim Nichols said a resident found a drone in his yard, possibly from a dead battery. That case remains under investigation.
A second incident, unrelated to the other, began as a possible trespassing complaint, explained Assistant Police Chief Matt Traster. A witness observed people scaling a fence on a private property.
In talking with the subjects, Traster said they lost communication with the device and were attempting to retrieve it.
“It brings concerns to neighbors about privacy, looking in windows or someone maybe watching their children,” Nichols said. “It’s going to happen again.”
In other business, Public Works Manager Dan Hudson said Donahue & Associates is preparing a study for Butler’s long-term control plan that will improve flow and storage at the wastewater treatment plant per an agreement with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
Last month, Butler was turned down in its initial request for a grant to separate storm and sanitary sewers south of the main railroad tracks, the city has submitted a new $600,000 grant request to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Sewer separation and making updates to the treatment plant are important steps to become in compliance with the IDEM agreement. The plant updates would include replacing most of the chlorine currently used to treat sewage to ultraviolet disinfection. Chlorine still would be used to treat storm water, but not wastewater.
The study alone, not including design, will cost in excess of $100,000, Hudson said. Per the agreement, the plant updates must be completed and in operation by August 2022.
“This is a major project for the City of Butler, possibly one of the biggest ever,” Hudson told the council. “We have to do this. This is where the rubber meets the road.”
Part of the IDEM agreement will restrict Butler to single digit combined sewer overflow (CSO) events per year. There were 26 CSO events last year, and a similar number thus far in 2019.
Eldridge asked if the city could incur fines for CSO violations. Hudson responded that each event could result in a $10,000 fine.
Butler’s Board of Works approved several utility maintenance projects.
A request from Wastewater Superintendent Brian Moore to address three repairs at the treatment plant was approved, not to exceed $6,000.
Cornerstone Stewards, who constructed the treatment plant under a different name, will make repairs to a storage tank in the older part of the facility, replace a valve that controls air flow to treatment tanks and replace a valve used in the sludge removal process.
Hudson received approval to spend up to $25,000 to hire Pipe-View of LaPorte to clean, inspect and do video documentation of catch basins south of the main railroad tracks.
Hudson explained this is also to support Butler’s sewer separation grant.
Mayor-Elect Mike Hartman asked why city employees weren’t able to do the work.
Moore said there are new employees still learning how to properly clean the sewers. Breakdowns to the city’s vacuum truck and camera truck also caused delays.
City Council candidate Eric Dohner, a former municipal employee, asked why catch basins were being cleaned now, before leaves fall.
“I agree cleaning the catch basins this time of year isn’t ideal,” said Mayor Ron Walter. He added doing the work now should help document issues with the sewers and help Butler’s grant application.
