Upcoming events
Mark your calendar for these upcoming events and meetings:
• Friends of the Butler Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, in the Community Room. New Friends are welcome.
• The Afternoon Readers Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, in the Community Room. This month’s discussion book is “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.
• Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography Unit will be parked and open for appointments at the library on Thursday, May 6. To schedule a mammogram, call 483-1847 or (800) 727-8439, ext. 68120.
New materials available
Biography: “Plunder: A Memoir of Family Property and Nazi Treasure” by Menachem Kaiser.
History: “Come Fly the World: The Jet-Age Story of the Women of Pan-Am” by Julia Cooke; “The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song.” by Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Religion and spirituality: “The New Strong-Willed Child” and “Bringing Up Girls: Practical Advice and Encouragement for Those Shaping the Next Generation of Women,” both by James Dobson.
Society: “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together” by Heather McGhee.
Large print: “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline. “The Vineyard at Painted Moon” by Susan Mallery.
Audio book: “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline.
Home and garden: “The Little Book of Cottagecore: Traditional Skills for a Simpler Life.” by Emily Kent.
Parenting and family: “Parenting with Love and Logic” by Foster W. Cline.
DVD: “Crossword Mysteries” (three-movie collection); “Sheep and Wolves: Pig Deal;” “The 100” (seventh and final season).
Events and activities
• Ms. Teya will post new virtual stories each week on the library’s website. A number of Wiggle songs are also available and can be found on YouTube or Spotify.
• The Hungry, Hungry Caterpillar story walk is currently on display in the children’s department. Be sure to visit and walk your family through the story together.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. on every Monday that the library is open.
• Senior Stretch and Move classes are on break until fall.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
Shot assistance offered
Citizens ages 16 and up who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance. Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours to receive assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
Safety measures
Library staff members will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
As of April 6, masks are optional, but not required, for patrons. If you would like a mask, one can be provided upon request.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day.
Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
