ST. JOE — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced that S.R. 101 east of St. Joe will be closed on or after Monday to allow the CSX Railroad to rebuild the rail crossing.
Work will take place on S.R. 101 in both directions between C.R. 60 and C.R. 62. The road is expected to reopen Friday, Aug. 30, weather permitting.
The official state detour is S.R. 37/Ohio S.R. 2 to S.R. 8/Ohio S.R. 18. Overheight trucks should use the marked S.R. 18 truck detour when entering Hicksville, Ohio.
