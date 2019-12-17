Vance Wilson

EDGERTON, Ohio — Vance E. Wilson, 84, of Edgerton, Ohio, died Dec. 11, 2019.

Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, handled arrangements.

James Donaldson

LAKELAND, Fla. — James Martin Donaldson, 90, of Lakeland, Florida and born in Auburn, died Nov. 28, 2019.

Private services will take place at a later date.

Betty Stomm

AUBURN — Betty Lou Stomm, 85, of Auburn, died Dec. 8, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

JC Isham

GARRETT — JC Isham, 82, of Garrett, died Dec. 9, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Joshua Price

GARRETT — Joshua D. “Josh” Price, 39, of Garrett, died Dec. 10, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Don Sattison

GARRETT — Don L. Sattison, 82, of Garrett, died Dec. 9, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Virginia Scranage

ASHLEY — Virginia Ann Scranage, 81, of Ashley, died Dec. 9, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Sherry Carcione

HUDSON — Sherry Ann Carcione, 47, of Hudson, died Dec. 9, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Jerome Frye

PLEASANT LAKE — Jerome Price “Bud” Frye, 93, of Pleasant Lake, died Dec. 9, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Lonnel Chiddister

ANGOLA — Lonnel Owen Chiddister, 70, of Angola, died Dec. 7, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Donald Heinrich Jr.

ANGOLA — Donald L. Heinrich Jr., 66, of Angola, died Dec. 8, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Donna Ort

ANGOLA — Donna Jean Ort, 83, of Angola, died Dec. 7, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Joshua Pratt

KENDALLVILLE — Joshua Adam Pratt, 33, of Kendallville, died Dec. 6, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Eugene Shatto

KENDALLVILLE — Eugene G. Shatto, 63, of Kendallville, died Dec. 6, 2019.

DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City, handled arrangements.

Wade Brinkman

ROME CITY — Wade William Brinkman, 63, of Rome City, died Dec. 8, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

James Messer

ROME CITY — James Nathan “Nate Dogg” Messer, 38, of Rome City, died Dec. 10, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

